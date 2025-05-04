From Kitende to Buikwe: Sserumaga's winning touch

Peter Sserumaga, a name synonymous with footballing excellence honed at St Mary's Kitende, has etched another remarkable chapter in his coaching career.

His guiding hand has steered Quality SS of Buikwe District to unprecedented heights, becoming the first school from the area to win the coveted Greater Mukono Zonal football championship.

In a dominant display that culminated in a final victory against St Julian SS, Sserumaga's charges completed an undefeated run, remarkably conceding no goals en route to their historic triumph.

The final, held at St Matthias Kalemba, witnessed a determined Quality side showcasing resilience and tactical prowess, even in the absence of two key players.

Goalkeeper Muhammad Masabo and striker Joseph Langol were away on national duty with the Uganda U17 team, currently preparing for the U17 World Cup in Qatar. However, their absence did little to dent the team's resolve, as they stood firm and unyielding.

Having suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to St Julian in their maiden zonal final appearance in Nyenga last year, the odds seemed stacked against Quality, facing the reigning national champions once more. Yet, in a reversal of fortunes, the final whistle blew on a triumphant Quality side, having avenged their previous loss with a decisive 1-0 victory over St Julian.

Volf lends quality

The architect behind this success story is Sserumaga, affectionately known as ‘Coach’ in his Makindye neighbourhood. Three years ago, he initiated the football program at Quality SS, primarily drawing talent from his own Volf Soccer Academy, also based in Makindye.

The team's recruitment network extends beyond Makindye, with promising players also joining from Agago’s Paorinher Sports Academy, and others scouted by the respected coach Ashirafu Munyaga from the football-rich regions of Lugazi and Busoga.

Notably, the young talents are often identified and nurtured through Save African Child Uganda (SACU), a sister school of Quality SS. The school's U17 side also participates in the Fufa Juniors League for Lugazi.

Sserumaga’s journey with Quality SS has seen its twists and turns. After establishing the program, he briefly departed in 2024 due to a disagreement regarding payments but made a welcome return this year.

His initial groundwork proved invaluable, as the team qualified for the USSSA National Finals in Masaka last year during his absence, although they were eliminated in the group stages.

Alongside Namagabi, Mehta and St Julian, Quality will represent Mukono in the national finals scheduled to take place from 4th to 14th May, 2025.

“This year, our aim is clear: we want to progress beyond the group stages at the nationals in Ngora.” Sserumaga said.

Sserumaga spearheads the Volf Academy, whose vision is to “connect the world through football. The academy is part of a network that includes branches in Uganda, Canada, and the Czech Republic, facilitated by Libor Volf, a Czech soccer professional who played between 2006 and 2009.

The academy aims to empower young talents globally to achieve their footballing aspirations. Currently, Volf Academy in Uganda nurtures over 150 players, with opportunities for exchange programs in Canada and the Czech Republic.

Quality SS actively supports talented footballers by offering bursaries, with many beneficiaries hailing from the Volf SA. Several key players in the championship-winning Quality SS team are products of this academy.

Milestone

Winning the Greater Mukono Zonal title marks a significant milestone in Sserumaga's coaching career, which boasts an impressive resume.

He has previously held coaching positions at esteemed institutions such as Dynamic SS, multiple national champions St Mary’s SS Kitende, Namilyango College and Bishop’s SS Mukono.

“This trophy was especially important for me because I was with a project I started myself. Everywhere I have been, the schools have been established, and it was relatively straightforward to introduce the sports project,” Sserumaga said.

Quality SS’s triumph was characterised by a rock-solid defense and exceptional goalkeeping from Calton Muwonge.

Despite suffering an injury during the group stages, Muwonge displayed remarkable resilience, playing through the pain under close monitoring from the team's physiotherapist, especially with the second-choice Masabo away.

“We were facing very strong teams. The quarterfinals against Dynamic was the most challenging game in the campaign as they kept us on the backfoot. We had to rely on Calton to save us on several occasions,” Sserumaga acknowledged.

In the final against St Julian, Sserumaga was pleased with an early goal that allowed his team to dictate the tempo.

“When we scored the early goal, it allowed us to take control of the game. Calton’s brilliance in goal also played a crucial role in securing the victory,” he added.

Winning mentality

The victory has sparked jubilation within the Buikwe community, with parents and well-wishers frequently visiting the team to offer their congratulations and encouragement.

“On average, our team was the youngest squad in the competition. However, we had immense belief in their capabilities because of the rigorous preparation they underwent,” Sserumaga revealed.

Sserumaga, who began his coaching journey during his Senior Four at Lubiri SS, is a CAF-licensed coach. His coaching philosophy centres on dominating possession and executing swift transitions to create scoring opportunities. This approach necessitates a well-balanced midfield and a disciplined defensive structure.

Drawing from his experience of winning national titles with St Mary’s Kitende, Sserumaga has instilled a winning mentality within the Quality SS squad.

“Winning is more about mental fortitude than physical abilities. While many teams possess physical attributes, we emphasise building a strong mental resilience among our players, which ultimately breeds success.

"Having experienced victory at a big school like Kitende, I now understand the ingredients required to win. We are also delighted that our players are highly motivated,” he said.

Sserumaga’s personal ambition as a coach extends beyond trophies; he aspires to positively impact the lives of every player he mentors.

For aspiring young footballers, Sserumaga offers a simple yet profound piece of advice: “Players need to be focused on the future by diligently nurturing their talent.”

Quality SS Team: Calton Muwonge, Muhammad Masabo, Kennedy Lukwago, Enock Mwesigwa, Godfrey Okello, Kennedy Asindu, Abbey Kakooza, Emmanuel Ocen, Hirodi Koma Lazze, Marvin Rwothomio, Shafik Kittengo, Opio, John Baptist, Radick Lubangakene, Abdul Shakur Sseguya, Abdul Rahman Kungu, Stephen Wanok, Brian Oyirwoth, Simon Wokorach, Zubair Bazibu, Jovan Mark Waguti, Joseph Langol, Kavuma Denis, Patrick Kalema, Herbert Kabi and Anthony Luyombya.

CEO: Ashirafu Munyaga

Director: Ivan Nsera

Head Coach: Peter Sserumaga

Asst. coach: John Mugabula

Goalkeeper coach: Emmanuel Kagolola