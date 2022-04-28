Fufa Big League: Judgement Day

There’s an almighty battle involving four teams that will go down this evening in the Fufa Big League as the curtains come down for the 2021/22 season. Despite the fact that there are no playoffs this year after the league merging into one, nothing is decided yet but one thing is certain; there will be tears of joy and regrets as well!

Promotion race

Since the second round of the season, four teams – Kataka, Blacks Power, Maroons and Kyetume - turned the race into a mini-league of their own.

“This was a unique and very tough race with four teams playing at the same level throughout,” said Maroons striker Fred Amaku, who is second on the scoring charts with 14 goals. Kataka and Blacks Powers highlight the nature of the competition at the top this season; both tied on 36 points, same number of wins (10), same number of draws (6), same number of losses (3) and a similar goal difference (+16) but the Mbale side sit top because they’ve scored 33, one more than Powers!

In fact, all the four have won 10 games each. However, only three teams can be accommodated in the elevator to the topflight by close of business today and therefore one will remain with lessons to learn from their wasted chances.

Blacks Power must use home advantage to subdue Luweero United or at least pick a draw, Maroons must win against already-relegated Nyamityobora to be sure while Kyetume heads to Mbale for the grand battle.

The fixture in Mbale brings together the second best league’s defence up against the best attacking forward line.

“This will be very tough one but we have a plan. Their strength is in scoring goals but also have weak points like conceding a lot as well.

“We do score and have a good defence that should be able to get the job done,” Kataka’s head coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango said ahead of the six-pointer.

Kataka has conceded 17, only Blacks Power with 16 has conceded fewer but face a Kyetume side whose lead strikers Ezra Kaye and Ezra Bida have combined for 24 goals this season.

“The situation is quite straightforward; we go there and push them to the wall, get the goals and we’re through!

“They will be a hard nut to crack but we have no options than to push ourselves to the limit,” said Kaye (15 goals).

According to the local soccer governing body - Fufa, the champions will either be crowned today or tomorrow.

Relegation scrap

Like it is at the top, so it is at the bottom as one of the four teams involved in the relegation battle will join Myda and Nyamityobora down to the third tier.

Ndejje University with 23 points temporarily occupy the final relegation place but only three points separate them with Calvary in sixth.

Luweero United and Proline are sandwiched in between the struggle both on 25 points with the former on top due to a better goal difference.

Of the three, Proline is the most underprivileged because of the nature of this year’s tournament, they have completed their fixtures and can only pray their opponents falter.

Ndejje need nothing short of a victory over Kitara in Ndejje, Calvary will be assured of safety with at least a draw against Myda in Arua and if those two permutations stand as they’ve been spelt, Luweero United can only go down if they lose by a margin of four goals!