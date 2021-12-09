Fufa big league: Proline brave late drama to see off Myda in Tororo thriller

Hakim Kiwanuka continued with his fine scoring form as Proline withstood late drama to come out with a 3-2 victory over Myda in Tororo Thursday.

The youngster who has now scored five goals in Proline's last three consecutive wins put the Lugogo side ahead early after 35 minutes running half the pitch through the left wing before unleashing a powerful belter.

Myda that was starting life without coach Charles Ayiekoh threw in veterans Vincent Kayizzi and Patrick Ochan in the second half and their move almost paid off. Kayizzi started a move that caused a 65th minute penalty which Geoffrey Sserunkuma scored.

Proline earned a penalty of their own a minute later but Mustapha Kiiza bizarrely skewed it wide.

Arnold Sserunjoji and Nordin Bunjo capitalised on another defensive blunder before starting a two-man counter attack that the former buried in with a minute to play before the referee Ronald Kirangwa added five.

Sserunkuma tapped in from a freekick in the 4th minute to level the scores for Myda but the hosts, once again, failed to hold on as Bunjo replied with the winner almost immediately.

"We're glad that the team is picking form at the right time despite the fact that we have a depleted bench," Proline head coach Anthony Bongole told Daily Monitor.

Proline leaped Maroons to go second as the Uganda Prisons side failed to hold on a Brinson Nsubuga's 66th minute goal to draw 1-all with Luweero United. Boris Onegi scored the late equaliser for Maroons.

Kataka maintained their top spot after sharing spoils with Kitara in Masindi as Nyamityobora milked their first win of the season taming Calvary 2-0 in Mbarara.

Fufa Big League- Thursday results

Luweero United 1-1 Maroons

Kyetume 1-1 Blacks Power

Kitara 1-1 Kataka

Nyamityobora 2-0 Calvary