Fufa big league: Proline brave late drama to see off Myda in Tororo thriller

Fufa big league side Proline FC. 

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Kataka maintained their top spot after sharing spoils with Kitara in Masindi as Nyamityobora milked their first win of the season taming Calvary 2-0 in Mbarara.

Hakim Kiwanuka continued with his fine scoring form as Proline withstood late drama to come out with a 3-2 victory over Myda in Tororo Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.