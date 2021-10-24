Fufa Big League: Winner to get Shs450,000 for each game

The Fufa Big League will be a nationwide league starting this season but the reward to the financially flaccid clubs is Shs450,000 for each of the 22 games before them for finishing top.

The prize before the 12 competitors is a modest Shs10m cash prize for the eventual winner. Yet a team like Calvary from Yumbe District has a fixture to honour in Mbarara where they could spend a minimum of Shs5m on the fixture.

To make matters worse, the games are still being played behind closed doors due to the Standard Operating Procedures tagged on gatherings.

Normally, the regular season of the Big league comprised 16 teams divided into two groups. But since there were no promoted sides last season as the Regional Leagues were called off, yet four teams namely; Mbale Heroes, Paidha Black Angels, Kigezi HomeBoyz and Terrazzo & Tiles, were relegated, Fufa has combined the groups in a move that will see the second tier league become permanently nationwide.

The integration of the two groups, formerly Elgon and Rwenzori, under a single group is the result of two years of consolidation which followed missed action from the Regional League last season.

“Today we no longer have two separate Big League groups, but a new, expanded group with 12 teams,” Aisha Nalule, the Fufa Competitions Director, says.

‘ Very Good Idea’

The Fufa Big League remains synonymous with intense fixtures that see just two teams earn automatic spots to the top flight while the third qualifies via the four-team play-offs.

Labelling the consolidation an “extensive and demanding process”, Nalule explained that they would ensure that the teams would be “better prepared for life in the top flight”.

Mark Twinamasiko, who led Kitara to the Premier League before they dropped him as they sought a longer stay in the top flight that eventually eluded them, lauded the idea as “very good”.

“It prepares our teams for the UPL. It’s quite expensive but modern football is business. It’s about money. So that will eliminate teams that can’t even afford player salary at the top level. It is a great idea,” said Twinamasiko, whose last assignment was at Kigezi HomeBoyz last season.

Despite the consolidation, the league will stay under the stewardship of the Fufa Competitions Committee while some commercial activities will be managed under the Uganda Premier League board.

Almost all regions are represented in the forthcoming season. Maroons and Proline are from Kampala while Luweero, Ndejje University, Water and Kyetume represent Buganda. Nyamityobora comes from western, Blacks Power, MYDA and Kataka from eastern while Calvary and Kitara represent West Nile and Kitara regions, respectively.

This is an exciting prospect for Fred Akena, the CEO of Maroons.

“Expanding the scope of the league is what I have been looking forward to in terms of promoting a more competitive second tier league. I see that the standards are going to rise higher. There will be more excitement especially when teams from distant places visit,” Akena said.

Joshua Atugonza Kitara CEO, however views the league as an expensive gamble without facilitation.

“A team is going to play 22 matches across the country. The distances to be covered are longer than what UPL teams cover,” Atugonza says.

The winner of the Fufa Big League is awarded a Shs10m cash prize from the StarTimes television sponsorship.

Proline proprietor Mujib Kasule is bothered saying teams will count more losses than gains.

“Without quickly finding a sponsor for the Big League, it is going to be very hard for the league to be strong. There is a lot of travel involved on top of player remuneration and other costs yet the clubs don’t earn any money,” Kasule notes.

Akena proposes immediate independence of the league to find a solution to looming financial burdens.

“Fufa now needs to allow for the independence of the league. The Fufa Big League needs an independent secretariat to run its own business. It hurts if at the end of the season a club after spending more than Shs200m and they get a prize money of Shs10m. Looking at the attraction of the coaches in the Big League increases the stakes in terms of spending,” Akena says.

The Fufa Big League is expected to kick off on November 12.

FBL 2021 Teams