Fufa Big League: Winner to get Shs450,000 for each game

Drawing board. Mbale Heroes players celebrate a 1-0 win over Maroons at Luzira Prisons Grounds  during last year’s Fufa Big League encounter before they were relegated to the Regional League.  PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE  

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Big Problem. Shs 10million has been set aside for the winner of the Fufa Big League, which, starting next season will feature 12 teams playing about 22 games each. 

The Fufa Big League will be a nationwide league starting this season but the reward to the financially flaccid clubs is Shs450,000 for each of the 22 games before them for finishing top.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.