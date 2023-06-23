Fufa Drum rebrands for growth

The stakes are getting higher in the province based Fufa Drum tournament as it sets about to celebrate its fourth birthday.

Holders West Nile that overcame Lango 3-2 in the double legged finals in January to lift the title will have to up their ante if they are to retain the diadem this term.

According to Rogers Byamukama, the Fufa Drum tourney chairman, the fourth edition will have an increment in the number of games from 36 played last year to 41 matches.

To break the red tape, add vibrancy and up the competition, this year’s final will be played on a one-legged basis at a neutral venue.

"We want to see serious competition from the start to end and every team fighting for honours. With Sponsors MTN, Nile Special and Rock Boom joining the tournament, a lot is at stake for the winners," Byamukama revealed.

The revised format will have the best performing eight provinces from the last edition get a bye at the first round. These include; reigning kings West Nile, Lango, Acholi, Tooro, Buganda, Kampala, Teso and Bugisu.

Nervy start

This weekend, the provinces that did not make it to the quarterfinals will face off over two legs to earn slots in the group stages.

In that regard, Bunyoro will host Sebei in Hoima while Ankole will visit Bukedi in Tororo on Saturday.

On Sunday Rwenzori will welcome Kigezi in Kasese while Busoga start their journey with a date against Karamoja in Kamuli.

Unlike the previous three editions, the competition will have four groups each with three provinces.

According to Aisha Nalule, the Fufa Drum organising secretary, games at the group stage will be played on a home and away basis with each team guaranteed to play six games.

The best two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals. The games at this level will also be played on a home and away basis with the winners on aggregate advancing to the semifinals.

"We are glad that the national team and league duties are now taking a break which will give each team ample time to prepare and serve the fans with interesting matches," Nalule told Daily Monitor.

When beverage company Rock Boom penned Shs120m a one-year renewable partnership with the Fufa Drum in April, Fufa president Moses Magogo stated that the tournament had hit the overdrive.

"We believe this is a tournament that touches everyone regardless of tribe, race, gender or background. This partnership will help us to promote football across the country," Magogo emphasised.

Fufa Drum Group qualifiers



Saturday, 4pm



Bunyoro vs. Sebei, Kigaya Grounds-Hoima

Bukedi vs. Ankole, St George Stadium Tororo

Sunday, 4pm

Rwenzori vs. Kigezi, Nyakasanga-Kasese

Busoga vs. Karamoja, Kamuli Municipal Stadium

Group A

Teso, Acholi, winner between Ankole and Bukedi

Group B



Lango, Kampala, winner between Rwenzori or Kigezi

Group C

West Nile, Bugisu, winner between Busoga and Karamoja

Group D