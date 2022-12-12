Fufa Drum: West Nile lives to the favourite tag into final

Sheer resolve and familiarity carried West Nile Province to their second Fufa Drum tournament final at the expense of Acholi Province when they missed majority of their StarTimes Uganda Premier League pivotal players.



On Saturday at Pece Stadium in Gulu, West Nile finished off the the complex assignment they were in charge of 1-0 courtesy of their earlier triumph in Arua.

They netted an equaliser four minutes after Norman Ogik had put the hosts in the lead on 13 minutes and played cautiously to hold on to a 1-1 draw.

Ogik's well placed goal from close range after he connected well with Francis Onekalit's cross from the right, cancelled out Ezra Bida' strike for West Nile netted at the Green Light Stadium in Arua three weeks ago and set the ball rolling for a possible scare.

Acholi rode on the reigning champions status and a mammoth and vociferous fan base that almost filled Pece to the rafters.

The visitors swiftly responded when midfielder Gaddafi Wahabu's in swinging free kick from the left wing was ferociously headed in by Maroons forward Fred Amaku.



West Nile, missing tested KCCA striker Muhammad Shaban and Fahad Bayo, took charge of the game from thereon and should have netted a couple of goals had they not been too profligate.

To correct the 2018 wrongs when West Nile Province lost to Buganda Province in the finals held at home in Arua, they have gone about every detail with the solemnity it deserves.

They have been the most ruthless and compelling outfit in this compacted Fufa Drum campaign trouncing Kampala Province and Karamoja Province for dead enroute to meeting neighbours in the closely contested semis.

Bosco Dudu's side remain bouyant of overcoming either Tooro province or Lango province in the finals slated for January.

Primarily built around Arua Hill and Onduparaka players, West Nile team exudes synergy, telepathy and a spirit to die a little for their adoring fans that back them in droves during home and away matches.

Tooro and Lango are tied at 2-2 in the other semifinal after the first round in Fort Portal a fortnight ago and will clash in the return leg next weekend in Lira.

Fufa Drum

Semifinal result

Acholi 1 (0) 1 (1) West Nile