Fufa EC declares Magogo unopposed

Eng. Moses Magogo is set to become the longest-serving head of local football after the Fufa Electoral Committee declared him unopposed for the position of president ahead of elections this August.

The Fufa EC chairman Mathias Bwire made the declaration upon completion of the nomination process that saw two aspirants fail to meet the prerequisite requirements.

Proline director Mujib Kasule failed in his second bid while Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP, was allowed to delay the declaration for only a few days.

“By the powers entrusted to Fufa Electoral Committee, we hereby declare Hon Moses Magogo and his executive members as duly nominated with all requirements provided as the Fufa Electoral Code and statutes,” Bwire wrote in a circular.

Regardless of Magogo being the sole candidate, Fufa will still hold an election on August 21 during their 97th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mbale to confirm him and his executive.

At the assembly, the Budiope East MP will need to get 50%+1 of the vote. This implies that 45 of the 88 delegates that constitute the assembly will have to vote in his favour.

President since 2013, Magogo is set for his third four-year term which will last until 2025.

Such a feat will make him the longest-serving Fufa president, surpassing the body’s first leader, Kabaka Daudi Chwa, who reigned for 10 years.

Magogo’s reign has been characterized by improvements in the national team performances, better organization of local competitions, growth of women’s football and increase in revenue streams among others.

However, the irregular sale of 2014 World Cup tickets that saw Magogo serve a two-month suspension will leave the biggest dark spot on his tenure.