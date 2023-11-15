Fufa, Guiness partner to celebrate women in football

Fufa are nearly marking 10 years of focused growth of the women’s game in Uganda.

The deliberate plan to grow the game started in 2014 with the start of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) as the topflight division for women’s football in Uganda.

Since then, more women have been markedly involved in the game in different capacities as; players, administrators, managers, coaches, media personalities.

Also population reports show that women are significantly more than men. But similar reports also show that women are more vulnerable due to the school dropouts, early pregnancies and other social vices.

“Fufa has always believed that promoting women’s football could be an avenue to reduce such vulnerability,” Fufa’s third vice president Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, shared in a press briefing Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) in Luzira, where she was flanked by Fufa deputy chief executive officer Decolas Kiiza, Fufa lawyer Denis Lukambi, Margaret Kubingi – head of Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) and former Crested Cranes player Jean Sseninde.

It is from such a background that Fufa has partnered with Guiness – a beer brand distributed by UBL – “to pay attention to women attacking and making a mark in a male dominated sport like football, where they could otherwise be vulnerable.”

Guiness, according to UBL’s head of beer Matilda Babuleka, are injecting “Shs110m in cash and kind for five years” to spearhead this annual celebration dubbed “Women in Football Bonanza”.

This year’s celebration will be held on November 29 at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala and will have a symposium to show initiatives that can support the welfare of women in football.

“We are not only excited but celebrating the start of partnership between Guiness and Fufa. Guiness and football as we all know are inseperable and this partnership is long overdue.

"Under our ‘Black Shines Brightest’ campaign, we also want to shine a light on women’s football in Uganda,” Babuleka, who revealed it has taken almost a year for the two entities to seal off this deal, said.