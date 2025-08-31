Fufa keep Chan ticket pricing

The 2024 African Nations Championships (Chan) are gone but they leave us with something proven to work in terms of match ticketing.

Ahead of the next week's Fifa World Cup Qualifiers, the local football governing body Fufa, have elected to largely keep the ticketing policy that had fans thronging Mandela National Stadium Namboole for the Chan matches.

Uganda are fourth in Group G, after six of 10 matches, tied on nine points with Botswana, who have a better goal difference of +1. The group also has leaders Algeria (15 points), Mozambique (12), Guinea (7), and Somalia (1).

Uganda will host Mozambique in a revenge mission next Friday and Somalia three days later as the Cranes bid to close the gap. As Chan has proven, fans are rallying ally for the Cranes and the organisers have to pull all stops to get them flowing through the gates.

The silver and premium tickets run for Shs30,000 and Shs50,000 respectively as has been the case with Chan but Fufa have also added a platinum category at Shs150,000.

The largest number of seats - the ordinary section - run for Shs20,000 but fans who can secure them between September 1 and 3 will get them at half the price.

"The Friday tickets are for a double header but the structure remains the same for the Monday tickets," Fufa executive committee member Rogers Byamukama, shared.

"We expect the fans to use the same level of discipline like we have had in the previous Chan games. We expect the same level of security, hospitality, and our teams are working round the clock to ensure our fans get the same level of experience that they have been used to.

"We call upon fans to buy tickets early to avoid the last minute rush. And also to come in big numbers and give the boys a chance because if we win these two games, it will put us in good position for our very first World Cup qualification," Byamukama added.

Fifa World Cup Qualifiers, Namboole

September 5: Uganda vs. Mozambique, 7pm

Somalia vs. Guinea, 3pm

September 8: Uganda vs. Somalia, 7pm

Ticket Pricing

Early Bird. 10,000

Ordinary. 20,000

Silver. 30,000

Premium. 50,000

Platinum. 150,000

-All tickets will be sold online (no physical tickets) on Fufa Ticket App or Momo Pay

-Quoted prices are for each Match Day

-Early bird tickets are limited edition and will go on market Monday, September 1 till Wednesday, September 3





Uganda's Results Thus Far

November 17, 2023: Guinea 2-1 Uganda

November 21, 2023: Somalia 0-1 Uganda

June 7, 2024: Uganda 1-0 Botswana

June 10, 2024: Uganda 1-2 Algeria

March 20, 2025: Mozambique 3-1 Uganda

March 25, 2025: Uganda 1-0 Guinea