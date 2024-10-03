Fufa marks a century of triumphs and trials

As the local football governing body - Fufa - commemorates its 100th anniversary, there is a hopeful optimism that the next century will surpass the achievements and challenges of the past.

With a firm resolve, Fufa insists on deepening its focus on grassroots development, laying the foundation for future generations, and positioning the nation as a formidable force on the African continent.

Their vision is clear: building a legacy that not only celebrates the sport’s rich history but also propels it to new heights of success in the decades to come.

As the Football Association of Uganda (Fufa) prepares to mark its centenary milestone on Friday at Maya Resort in Wakiso district, anticipation and excitement are building for a celebration of a century of football excellence.

Founded in 1924 by Kabaka Daudi Chwa, Fufa has been at the forefront of promoting and developing football in Uganda, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s sporting landscape.

According to federation communications director Ahmed Hussein, the upcoming 100-year celebrations will be a time to reflect on the rich history and legacy of Fufa, as well as to honor the countless individuals who have contributed to the success and growth of the organization over the past century.

From players and coaches to administrators and fans, each person has played a vital role in shaping Fufa into the respected institution it is now.

Hussein adds that, throughout its history, Fufa has achieved numerous milestones and accomplishments, including successes on the international stage and advancements in grassroots development.

The organization has been instrumental in nurturing talent, fostering a love for the game, and promoting unity and camaraderie through football.

As Fufa looks ahead to its next century, the jubilations will serve as a time of reflection and renewal, as well as an opportunity to reaffirm the organization’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and inclusivity.

The celebrations will be centered around honoring the past, celebrating the present, and envisioning the future of football in Uganda.

New Fufa logo

A key highlight will be the unveiling of a new logo commemorating Fufa's journey, symbolizing both its storied past and ambitious future

Among the many activities planned for the centennial celebrations, the federation will welcome distinguished guests from Fifa and the government, underscoring the international and national significance of the occasion.

The current crest was updated in 2013 following the arrival of Moses Magogo as the Fufa president.

The festivities will include a variety of events and activities, including commemorative matches, awards ceremonies, community outreach initiatives, and more.

These events will provide an opportunity for current and former players, coaches, administrators, and fans to come together and celebrate their shared passion for the beautiful game.

Fufa maintains that they are still committed to building on its legacy and continuing to elevate the standard of football in the country, both on and off the field.

The celebrations, set to span an entire year, will also feature the presentation of audited books, including the Financial Year 2023 report and the 2025 budget proposal, underscoring the federation’s dedication to transparency and long-term development.

Why Maya?

Hussein emphasized the significance of hosting this historic event in Wakiso at the swanky and spacious Maya Resort, noting the deep connection between the location and the federation's roots.

"Wakiso was chosen because it was Buganda Region's turn to host as per the rotational basis, but it is a coincidence that football strayed in Buganda and 100 years of Fufa are being marked in the same region where the celebrations began," Hussein remarked.

This symbolic alignment highlights Buganda's foundational role in shaping the country’s football history and its continued influence on the game.

The 100-year celebrations promise to be a fitting tribute to FUFA’s remarkable journey and a testament to the enduring power of football to inspire, unite, and transform lives. As Uganda prepares to celebrate a century of football excellence, the future of the beautiful game has never looked brighter.

About the assembly

Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson confirmed that today's Ordinary General Assembly willl be held on Friday in Wakiso District (Buganda Regional Football Association).

It should be noted that the Assembly is organised in accordance with the Fufa Statutory guidelines.

Members Associations and Delegates are notified of the venue and date three months prior to the Assembly.

The Assembly is hosted on a rotational basis with each of the eight regions of Fufa given an opportunity upon a decision by the Fufa Executive Committee.

Regions that have hosted the FUFA Ordinary General Assemblies since 2013

2013 – Jinja (Eastern Region FA)

2014 – Lira (Northern Region FA)

2015 – Soroti (North East Region FA)

2016- Luweero (Buganda Region FA)

2017- Masindi (Kitara Region FA)

2018- Kabale (Western Region FA)

2019- Adjumani (West Nile Region FA)

2020 – Nakawa DFA-(Kampala Region FA)

2021- Mbale DFA (Eastern Region FA)

2022- Gulu DFA (Northern Region FA)

2023 – Moroto DFA (North East Region FA)

2024 – Wakiso DFA (Buganda Region FA)

The Ordinary Members of FUFA are

The 16 FUFA Super League clubs

The FUFA Big League

The FUFA Women National Leagues

The 8 Regional Associations

The Uganda Football Players Association

The Uganda Women Football Association

The Uganda Football Coaches Association

The Uganda Football Referees Association

The Uganda Beach-Soccer Association

The Uganda Schools Football Association

The Uganda Youth Football Association

The Futsal Association of Uganda

About the Ordinary FUFA General Assembly

The Ordinary FUFA General Assembly is the supreme and legislative body of football in Uganda, comprised of 34 members (Associations) that are represented by 88 delegates.

The Assembly takes place annually where delegates convene and review activities carried out in the previous twelve months plus planning for the future.

According to Article 21 (2) of the Fufa Statutes and Regulations, the FUFA President conducts business at the General Assembly in compliance with the standing orders.

Some of the key areas of address in the Fufa Ordinary General Assembly include activity report, financial statements, approval of budgets, admission of new Members and dismissing of members among others.

Prior to the Ordinary FUFA General Assembly, all Member Associations convene independent annual Assembles in accordance with the Fufa Statutes.