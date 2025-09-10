Fufa pass new league reforms as influential club trio cite blackmail

The 2025/2026 Uganda Premier League is set to be played in a new three-round format after the majority of the new reforms were officially accepted by 13 of the 16 clubs at a tense meeting held at the Serena Hotel on Tuesday evening.

The absence of reigning league champions Vipers, fellow Caf representatives Nec and 17-time record champions SC Villa however cast a huge shadow over the move.

The three teams cited intimidation and blackmail before storming out of the meeting.

“We thought this would be a continuation of our earlier meetings. But Fufa had their agenda.

“The club chairmen especially those from those institutional clubs have been coerced to accept the new reforms. They have confessed to us in a meeting before we met with Fufa that they were intimidated by their bosses to support the new reforms. If they don’t then they will lose their jobs. Fufa have politicised this issue and are now accusing me and Mandela of being against government initiatives and fronting opposition party interests. It is difficult to continue engaging with people who have such a mind-set,” a furious Mulindwa, flanked by Villa president Mandela and their lawyers Alex Luganda and Isaac Walukagga, told the media.

A communication circulated by Mandela and seen by the Daily Monitor included signatures of four club presidents Mandela, Vipers’ Mulindwa, Nec’s Brian Buganda and Police’s Timothy Halango.

The other eight clubs that did not sign despite previously indicating being against the new reforms included KCCA, Express, Maroons, URA, UPPC, UPDF, Kitara and Lugazi.

The Fufa president Moses Magogo who presided over the meeting and later addressed the media appeared to diffuse the tension between the two parties.

“I do not think we should politicise this. It is wrong for football. In a meeting that I was chairing, members asked that they have other important items to attend to. They were about five other people asking to leave. I don’t know why you are mentioning only two.

"The challenge we have had with football is an opportunity to meet with these big decision makers. They have very little time for football. The challenge is consultations begun and they were going on. They are very busy people we accept. So I had to give them an opportunity to leave. But whatever they discussed in front of the cameras, football is for everybody and it is non-partisan.

"As a federation we only wrote a letter to the clubs and some of the clubs left. Some of the people who excused themselves to leave we had not even discussed, we had not even taken a direction and I was clear in my preamble that this is not a game of numbers but it’s a game of meeting of minds. Now when someone makes a presentation and leaves even before the discussion and they say they have some other urgent matter that cant be considered in my view as a storm out because they were not even at the conclusion of out meeting."

Magogo also addressed the source of the Shs3.4b funding stating that the money would be generated from the federation’s various sponsors.

Magogo also explained that the money that will be given to the UPL teams was to help the facilitate the new reforms but not necessarily being sponsorship to the clubs.

Previously, the federation also gave the clubs an ultimatum to either accept the new reforms and receive money or the federation experiments the new reforms in the lower divisions.