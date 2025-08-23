Fufa's Paradise Hotel is no gangster’s paradise

After a seemingly innocuous photo of Cranes players on a walkabout in the dusty Kampala suburb of Kisaasi went viral, curiosity piqued about the hotel that the team taking part in the 2024 Chan checked into.

Soon, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa)’s Paradise Hotel found itself in the crosshairs as the narrative that the team was being kept in squalid conditions gained traction. It did not help matters that the teams that kept Uganda company in Group C were lodged in upscale hotels.

Algeria resided at Golden Tulip; South Africa was at Skyz Protea Hotel in Naguru; Guinea at Protea Hotel in Kololo; and Niger’s contingent let down its hair at Four Points by Sheraton.

Why, the public collectively roared, didn’t Fufa push to have the Local Organising Committee (LOC) check the Cranes into a five-star hotel? After all, Serena Kampala Hotel, Sheraton Kampala Hotel and Méstil Hotel were all options on the table. Fufa president Moses Magogo was dumbfounded, if anything, because he believes Paradise Hotel offers a good lodging experience. What was the public mystified about? The Kisaasi dirt road?

“Our responsibility stops at the hotel,” he said.

Using the incident that cost Tottenham Hotspurs a place in the Uefa Champions League in 2005, when their players suffered food poisoning and went on to lose their final league game, Mr Magogo stressed the importance of controlling all tangibles.

“We are not going to be in control of the kitchen at a public hotel. These hotels serve the general public, and in the modern game, you cannot know what can be done,” he rationalised.

Situated in a place where hope and despair live side by side, Paradise Hotel has been used by all 11 national teams since 2018. Mr Magogo claims the environment the hotel carefully crafts has been key to national teams qualifying for various continental competitions.

This includes the U-17 men’s team that became the second national football team to qualify for the World Cup. It replicated the feat managed by the women’s team that qualified for the U-17 World Cup in 2020, only for the Covid-19 pandemic to throw a spanner in the works.

“We used to stay in different hotels before […] Ugandans may not understand why we always came close and not qualifying,” he said.

Explanation

"We had situations where opponents of our team would come and book into our hotels. We said we are comfortable staying in this hotel. But that is not enough. Caf [Confederation of African Football] has to come and look at the amenities and approve. And this hotel was approved by Caf.’’ Moses Magogo, Fufa president.