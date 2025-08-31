Fufa’s radical Upl reforms ignite backlash from clubs, fans

After what can be considered a successful co-hosting of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (Chan), many thought that the euphoria and fan excitement would seamlessly spill over to the Uganda premier League that kicks off next month.

Last week, Fufa abruptly unveiled radical changes to the 2025/26 UPL, pronouncing a major shake-up. Probably the federation expected to be hailed for rejigging the league structure and increasing its commercial potential. Instead, the reforms seem to have ignited a firestorm and sparked a fierce wave of opposition across board.

Radical reforms

At the core of Fufa’s plan is a complete restructuring of their tiers from the Uganda premier League to the district leagues. The reforms propose a 16-team competition played across three distinct rounds.

The season will unfold in three rounds. All the sixteen clubs will face each other in Round One single-leg round-robin where the team to host a particular fixture will be decided by a draw.

The top eight teams at the end will advance to the championship battle in Group One as the bottom eight march to Group Two to battle relegation in the second round. Both groups will play home-and-away fixtures then the top six in Group One move to Group Three for the final title-deciding round. The bottom two finish 7th and 8th and together with the top two in Group Two will safe and complete their season at that point. The remaining six enter Group Four to fight relegation.

Round Three is decisive: Group Three’s winner is crowned champion, while Group Four determines positions 11–16. The 14th-place team faces a playoff against the third-placed Fufa Big League team for a final UPL spot.

More barriers

Additional reforms target player registration and data collection. Only players with at least two years remaining on their contracts would be eligible to compete with limited age-based exceptions for players above 30 years. Clubs are also required to submit both sporting and business data, potentially through web-based systems and match-day technology, including Catapult systems, is now mandated under the supervision of referees.

Financial regulations accompany the structural changes. Fufa has allocated Shs500m in prize money across the three rounds, while gate collections are now subject to a sharing formula among home teams, Fufa, UPL and winners of individual fixtures. Single-header and double-header match formats are defined, with UPL retaining exclusive discretion over venue, format and timing.

Sporting, financial concerns

KCCA was among the first clubs to raise formal objections. In a detailed submission referencing Fufa meetings on July 3 and 21, KCCA cautioned that the multi-tiered system could undermine competition.

“Upon completion of the first round, there is likely to be low competition amongst the last four teams of Tier One. They will have survived relegation and thus could be subject to manipulation by match fixers,” the club warned.

Tier Two, KCCA added, “does not encourage competition as fighting relegation is not necessarily an end point for clubs when starting a season.” The smaller groupings and uneven home-and-away allocations, they argued, increase the potential for bias in later rounds.

Financially, KCCA warned that the revenue-sharing plan could further strain clubs already operating at a loss.

“Taxing gate collection at this point would stifle club incomes and further complicate the ability of clubs to meet their obligations, including payment of players and staff salaries,” the submission noted.

Technical limitations further complicate implementation: “Most clubs do not have automated systems to support this arrangement, which will disadvantage those that do.”

The club recommended a temporary suspension of revenue-sharing. “In the short run, each club collects and utilizes its own revenues without any sharing. Encroaching on it now will cause constraints on the already agreed-upon budget lines, obligations and commitments,” they advised.

Vipers, Villa sound the alarm

The dissent is echoed by local giants, Vipers and SC Villa, whose presidents Lawrence Mulindwa and Omar Mandela jointly described the reforms as “fundamentally flawed”. The three-phase league format, which resets points in later rounds, was identified as particularly damaging. “Disregarding points accumulated over a significant portion of the season unfairly penalizes clubs that have demonstrated consistency and excellence. It risks rendering the first phase meaningless,” they argued.

The clubs also took aim at the financial regulations. “This arrangement is indefensible. Clubs already shoulder the vast majority of match-day expenses. Forcibly appropriating their income unlawfully interferes with the financial autonomy of legally registered entities,” the joint statement read. Previous experiences, such as revenue sharing in the Uganda Cup, had “already failed due to lack of transparency and delayed remittances,” they added.

Legally, Vipers and Villa highlighted that the new player registration rules were arbitrary and restrictive: “Limiting eligibility to players with two years remaining on contracts is arbitrary, unrealistic and infringes on players’ fundamental rights to employment and livelihood.” The mandatory business and sporting data submissions, they warned, could contravene privacy laws.

Commercial considerations were another concern. “Sponsors require a simple, marketable product to justify their investment. A complex, unpredictable competition format is a commercial liability,” they noted, cautioning that the reforms could reduce sponsorship revenue and fan engagement.

Deeply concerned

Reflecting the frustration of smaller clubs, Lugazi issued a public statement to fans. “We are also deeply concerned about the manner in which they were passed by Fufa. Although we actively submitted our proposals during the consultative meeting, it is evident that our views as a club were not considered. This raises a fundamental question: What was the true purpose of the consultative meeting if the club proposals were disregarded in the final resolutions?”

The club further criticized the rushed implementation. “It is equally concerning that the new format was rushed into implementation without giving clubs the necessary time to study it and critically evaluate its impact. We strongly believe that reforms of this magnitude should not be imposed hastily and must reflect inclusivity, fairness and transparency for the good of the game.”

Gaps in stakeholder involvement

Adding nuance to the debate, newly-promoted Calvary Chairman Vincent Aniku acknowledged the potential merits of Fufa’s reforms while pointing to significant procedural shortcomings.

“The format is good because all the clubs receive financial support,” he said. “I think the only negative aspect is that clubs were involved in consultative meetings but there were no resolutions passed, so maybe the issue is not that all stakeholders were involved. Maybe the federation could implement it progressively.”

His comments underline a recurring theme: while there is recognition of Fufa’s intent to modernize and support clubs financially, the execution and lack of inclusive consultation remain deeply contested.

Fans push back

It is not just the clubs that feel sidelined. By press, a section of fans were mobilizing a petition on social media to voice their objections. In a petition, supporters criticized the lack of consultation and clarity: “Fans have for years sacrificed time, money and effort to support their clubs and promote the league. Yet decisions are being made as if we do not matter. Football without fans is meaningless,” the petition reads.

These fans want Fufa to stop their plans as well as consider their voices in such decisions as key stakeholders while demand for transparency from both Fufa and UPL. Until these demands are addressed, they have warned of a boycott of matches and threatened to refrain from participating in any league-related activities. “We strongly affirm that fans are shareholders and stakeholders in football. Our voices must be respected,” they concluded.

Ambition versus reality

The reactions from clubs expose the cracks between Fufa and the operational realities on the ground.

Larger clubs fear it will diminish their income stream while smaller clubs may lack the infrastructure to comply fairly to the demands. The integrity of the sport especially with the smaller groupings and uneven allocations of home games is another concern but the clubs are emphasizing the need for dialogue and inclusive planning.

Recommendations include the immediate suspension of reforms, a revisit of the revenue-sharing model and meaningful consultations with all stakeholders.

As KCCA noted, “Whereas the initiative is good, the timing is off as it is coming to tax an already limping industry, more so the clubs. We propose that Fufa seeks for other initiatives which encourage funding and more people to invest in the game of football.”

The federation now faces a delicate balancing act of implementing modernization while respecting the realities faced by its members. For now, the ball is squarely in Fufa’s court. How the federation responds to the chorus of objections from clubs will determine whether the reforms are seen as visionary or detrimental.

What each UPL club said;

Kitara CEO Joshua Atugonza – We sent our proposal to Fufa so they know our position so we can’t share it [to the media].

Lugazi, club statement - We are also deeply concerned about the manner in which they were passed by Fufa. Although we actively submitted our proposals during the consultative meeting, it is evident that our views-as the club-were not considered. We strongly believe that reforms of this magnitude should not be imposed hastily and must reflect inclusivity, fairness, and transparency for the good of the game.

Bul chairman, Ronald Barente – I haven’t met my executive committee on this. I will have the answer after consultations with them.

URA CEO, Allan Munaaba – We haven’t yet got an official comment but want to have a consulatative meeting with all the other clubs for us to agree on a uniform voice because we’re all equal stakeholders in the league.

Entebbe UPPC chairman, Joseph Opio Okurut – We don’t agree entirely with the whole new format. I don’t see any problem with the previous format that has been in existence.

UPDF CEO Walter Mambo – We are OK and ready to play in the new format. Some teams look like at it with hidden agendas or from their own angle but maybe this is the turning point for us.

Calvary chairman, Vincent Aniku - The format is good because all the clubs receive financial support. I think the only negative aspect is that the clubs were involved in consultative meetings but there were no resolutions passed so maybe the issue is that not all stakeholders were involved. Maybe the federation could implement it progressively.

Express CEO Ashraf Miiro – I will revert back.

Mbarara City – We’re still discussing internally and then come up with a club position which we’ll inform you about.

Nec official (on anonymity) – The club does not support the new format but we’re having discussions before we pronounce ourselves later today (yesterday).