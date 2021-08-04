Fufa set World Cup target as apologetic Micho returns ‘home’

“As the people in charge of the team, we have to change our aspirations and our energy. The dream of going to the World Cup that eluded us at that time. The wound that was inside me I came to heal together with you”

If Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic’s relationship with domestic football governing body Fufa could be summed up in a music track, ‘Oh, How the Years Go By,’ would sound appropriate.

Written by Simon Climie before cover versions by Amy Grant and Vanessa Williams, the track includes a line that talks about the soul that never dies despite the fight, laugh and cry.

The phrase featured prominently yesterday as the 51-year old Serbian was welcomed for his second stint in charge of the national football men’s team Cranes.

The first ended four years ago in a fit of rage, as he demanded salary arrears. His return to Fufa House in Mengo was instead apologetic. Oh how the years go by!

“I would like to make it clear that whatever happened in a negative way at that time I would like to apologize as a human being and I would like to thank the president and Fufa because they cleared everything that was between us at the time,” Micho explained.

Wounded soul

“Taking that road I was for four years dreaming of the day when I will come in front of you in order to heal my wounded soul together with you. I was physically not around but my football soul was around in every single moment that happened,” Micho further stated. After four years in charge of the Cranes Micho returned to South African club Orlando Pirates for a second stint before moving to Egypt and Zambia.

“This is something that for four years I dreamed about. It is a coincidence that on the same August 03 I took charge at Orlando Pirates. At that time I was at a crossroads. One road of football soul that got wounded while choosing the other road of economic stability.”

He has now been tasked by Fufa to deliver the nation to the World Cup having been in charge when Uganda ended their 39-year wait for an Afcon return. The Cranes also reached the round of 16- in the 2019 edition.

“As the people in charge of the team we have to change our aspirations and our energy. That’s why we have come up as the FA and said our objective is to qualify for the World Cup 2026. And it doesn’t come overnight. We have the experience, we have the experience of taking teams to higher levels. Im sure when a coach comes in there is a lot of time needed and I ask Ugandans to be very patient. We are in a transition that many of our key players have gone past their best.

His first task alongside a new coaching set up that has Livingstone Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba as assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively begins next month with the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. “The dream is of going to the World Cup that eluded us at that time but that wound that was inside me I came to heal together with you,” Micho concluded.

FULL BENCH

Head Coach: Milutin Sredojević

Director of performance:

Franck Plaine (France)

Video Analyst:

Addis Worku (Ethiopian)

Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeeping Coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Team Manager: Geoffrey Massa

Physio:

Ivan Ssewanyana