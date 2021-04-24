Fufa silent as Mutyaba reports to authorities

Spanner In The Works. The former Cranes player wants the State House body to summon Fufa president Magogo, and as well do a forensic audit on the body’s financial dealings

Fufa will try not to give Mike Mutyaba any relevance as the former Uganda Cranes midfielder continues his activism against what he calls “corruption” at the local soccer body.

Mutyaba has been at it for good weeks now, calling out president Moses Magogo’s administration and accusing them of not paying players what is owed to them.

It went south recently when he was beaten up by a Fufa private security guard before being detained by police as Mutyaba peacefully protested at Mengo.

He was released the following day after his detention was deemed unlawful. Days that followed saw Fufa reportedly pay some of the owed players.

Infamous list

The FA also went ahead to release a list of reported payments to Cranes players in allowances and bonuses dating back to 2018.

This was a departure from Fufa’s way of doing things. The federation has always asserted that they only account to the General Assembly.

The said payments were from the Government and State House. Some players on that list publicly dismissed it. Hassan Wasswa, who started the retirement run that also saw former Cranes skipper Denis Onyango and midfielder Mike Azira follow suit, is sixth in earnings on that list at S279m over 33 months.

“You think when we keep quiet, we are dumb?,” retorted Wasswa.

“When we played Congo Brazzaville away, did you pay us? Do you think if we had this money we would be fighting with you?”

It wasn’t me

Mutyaba himself, who on April 20 petitioned the State House Anti-corruption Unit contesting Fufa’s claims, is listed to have earned at least Shs12m.

“For instance,” said Mutyaba, “I have never received the sum of UGX 12,950,000 as falsely represented in the impugned list.”

The said letter is also copied in to Magogo, President Museveni, Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni and the Director Public Prosecutions.

Mutyaba further accuses Fufa of paying “only the first four months” from the Shs50m monthly stipend Museveni committed to Cranes players a couple of years back, with each entitled to Shs1m a month.

More non-payment claims

“I have also learnt that the winners of the Fufa Drum 2019 (Acholi Province) have never been paid their money totalling to UGX 40m yet Fufa budgeted and appropriated this money.

“Furthermore, whenever the players play three consecutive matches, Fufa only pays them for two matches and retains the balance.”

Fufa - Mutyaba insists in the letter addressed to the State House Anti-corruption unit head, Col. Edith Nakalema - still owe players many more payments.

He talks of $2,000 per player for Uganda vs Mali at Gabon 2017 Afcon, $1,000 for Uganda vs Tanzania in September 2018 and $1,500 for Congo Brazzaville vs Uganda the same year.

He adds that bonuses and allowances for participants in the qualification for Chan Morocco 2018, amounting to $1,000 per footballer, are still at large.

We could not independently verify Mutyaba’s claims with Fufa as efforts to get a word from them were in vain.

Ahmed Hussein, the Fufa head of communications, declined several attempts to respond.

This newspaper understands that Fufa are determined not to give Mutyaba and his claims any attention as they focus on what they think is important.

Mutyaba, who made several other claims in the detailed letter to State House, called on the unit to “conduct a forensic audit into the financial management and appropriation of funds received by Fufa from the Government and State House.”

Government also disburses at least Shs10b annually to Fufa for the welfare of national teams and coaches.



