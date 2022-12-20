Fufa slap 15-year ban on referee for match-fixing

Fufa has cracked the whip on match-fixing by slapping a heavy 15-year ban on referee John Bosco Kalibala from all football related activities for cases of match-fixing.

Kalibala was found guilty of receiving bribes to manipulate several matches last year therefore violating the Fufa Ethics and Disciplinary codes. This paper understands that the red flag was raised by a foreign party through Caf before Fufa was tasked to act.

The Ethics committee summoned the referee specifically for two cases in December last year for matches that involved Tooro United versus UPDF and Gaddafi versus Onduparaka.

"Upon critical analysis of the evidence on the file and the submissions of Mr. Kalibala, the Committee found the referee guilty of infringement of Article 31 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Duty to report) and Article 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Manipulation of football matches or competitions)," Fufa stated yesterday.

"the Committee stresses that Mr. Kalibala was subject to the strongest sanction the Committee could impose," the statement explained the reason for the lengthy ban.

Penalty party

Kalibala was found guilty of manipulating the Tooro United 2-4 UPDF game by awarding four penalties inside the first half with Hussein Mwanje and Ivan Ahimbisibwe duly converting two each for their respective sides. Frank Yiga and Ambrose Kigozi added two in the second to give the Soldiers the win.

In the other game, on December 21, 2022, Shaban Muhammad and Jamaldine Buchochera had scored in the 11th and 23rd minutes to draw Gaddafi and Onduparaka level before the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts at the 30-minute mark for what he adjudged a foul on Brian Kalumba.

Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga saved Hassan Musana's kick but the referee ordered a retake for moving off his line before time despite no signal from his first assistant Charles Zziwa. Musana converted on second attempt.

The Caterpillars got one for themselves in the 85th minute with but Ronald Mutebi saved it. Again, Kalibala adjudged him to have moved off his line and ordered a retake. Shaban cowed and passed the opportunity to Nathan Aloro who scored.