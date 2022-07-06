Fufa takes Odilo tournament to grassroots

The Fufa Odilo primary school games returns with a more inclusive and wider format after a revamp following a two-year absence due to the covid pandemic.

The tournament that was launched in August 2019 saw each of the eight Fufa regions present a school but this time the competitions will start from the district level through the regional to the nationals.

“We wanted inclusivity to all and that’s why it will start from our lowest structures which are the districts,” Fufa youth development officer Bashir Mutyaba explained.

Supplying kit

“Fufa will use its structures to administer, supply equipment like balls and handle the issue of refereeing,” he added.

According to circular by the Fufa competitions director Aisha Nalule, each participating school will be required to pay Shs50,000 with the district and regional associations retaining Shs35,000 and Shs10,000 respectively. The district tournaments are expected to take place between July 10 to 30 with the regionals following between August 2 and 9 and the nationals before mid-September.