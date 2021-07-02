Fufa to change Big League format after a dozen years

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The Fufa Big League will comprise 12 teams from next season, Fufa has confirmed.

A circular signed by the federation’s chief executive officer Edgar Watson Suubi ended the uncertainty surrounding the league’s composition starting from the next season.

This arose from a decision not to have the regional leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That third tier feeds the Fufa Big League.

Second tier

Teams in the regional league will have to wait another year to fight for promotion into the second tier.

“The StarTimes Fufa Big League 2021/2022 season shall have 12 clubs. The format of play will be communicated,” Fufa confirmed.

Mbale Heroes, Paidha Black Angels, Kigezi HomeBoyz and Terrazo & Tiles are the four relegated from the Big League to the regional league.

Arua Hill and Tooro United were promoted to the top-tier – the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Gaddafi, Blacks Power, Proline and Nyamityobora are awaiting the playoffs pending clearance by the government amid the ongoing 42-day lockdown.

Format

The current Big League two-group format was introduced in 2009 by the-then Fufa Competitions secretary Eng.

Moses Magogo who is now the president of the federation and has been played for 12 seasons.

The previous format before that has multiple regional league that fed into a super mini league played over a few weeks to earn promotion.

CHANGES ON CARD

TALE OF THE TAPE

Promoted Sides

Arua Hill

Tooro United

Awaiting Playoffs

Proline

Gaddafi United

Blacks Power

Nyamityobora

Relegated Teams

Mbale Heroes,

Paidha Black Angels,

Kigezi HomeBoyz

Terrazo & Tiles



