Fufa to get Shs7.4b increase from Fifa

Fufa will receive at least a $2m (Shs7.4bn) increment from the world football governing body Fifa for the cycle owing to the 2022 World Cup revenue.

Fifa announced a record-breaking revenue of $7.6bn (Shs27.8b) for the 2019-2022 four-year cycle that climaxed with the World Cup in Qatar.

The body had estimated a revenue budget of $6.44b during the same period, the current figure has surpassed by more than $1b.

The increment will have a trickle-down effect where all the 211 member associations including Fufa will benefit.

“Over this four-year cycle, there will be an increase in investment in Forward of 29% compared to the previous period, and that means that solidarity payments have now increased by a factor of seven in the space of just seven years,” Gianni Infantino, the Fifa boss said.

Development

The previous cycle saw Fufa access about $1m (Shs3.7b) annually to cover the operational and running costs of the secretariat.

They were also entitled to $2m for developing football infrastructure such as pitches, technical centres, stadiums and the headquarters.

Some of the projects that Fufa submitted under the previous cycles include the Fufa Training Centre at Kadiba in Mengo, a stadium in Lugazi for which they secured land from Buganda Kingdom, the expansion of the federation offices and Fufa Media Services (radio and TV).

That training centre is due to be completed this year.

Windfall

The new cycle will see Fufa access up to $5m (Shs18.5b) to run their operations spread evenly over the four years.

The federation will also access $3m (shs11b) for football projects “that contribute to the achievement of long-term football development objectives”.

Cecafa as a region will receive up to $5m to organise regional football competitions for men, women and youth.

Cecafa previously got $4m. Caf will get $60m for developing, promoting and organising football within Africa.

Fifa is estimating a revenue of about $11bn from the new cycle that ends in 2026.