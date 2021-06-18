Fufa to pay Shs74m as Cecafa entry fee

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Every team intending to feature at the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia must pay a registration fee of $20,000 (Shs74m) before the draws are conducted.

The reminder is in a communication sent out by the regional body’s chief executive officer Auka Gacheo.

“We are moving on well and Ethiopia is putting everything in place so that they host a successful tournament. Teams must now meet their obligation” Auka was quoted by the Cecafa portal.

Members include Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zanzibar.

Last winners

The tournament will run from July 3-18 in Bahir Dar after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic that cancelled the 2020 edition. Uganda hosted and won the last edition.

Currently, Fifa funds Cecafa to a tune of about $1m (Shs3.7b) annually. However, these funds are largely reserved for junior men and women’s tournaments. This excludes the newly-created Under-23 category.

The twelve members unanimously agreed to use players aged 23 years and below.

Coach Morley Byekwaso has chosen five players above the age of 23 in the provisional squad with three certain to make the final squad.

THE PICKS

On The Prowl. On the provisional list, South Africa-based goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, KCCA counteroart Charles Lukwago and Express defender Murshid Jjuuko made the 40-man list. Vipers’ striker Yunus Ssentamu and midfielder Saidi Kyeyune, unattached after leaving El Merriekh, is also in.

Of the 40, a dozen were part of the U-20 Hippos team that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania earlier this year. Residential camp starts today.