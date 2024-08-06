Fufa TV Cup derbies still tight to call

Jackson Oyiyi’s 63rd minute effort gave Kibuli SS some much needed advantage in their Fufa TV Cup Round of 16 tie away at Mengo SS on Friday.

The tie between the Kampala chapter still remains close to call especially if one is to consider that Mengo seem to know how to close off matches in the second leg while Kibuli has struggled with two back-to-back draws at home.

In the Luo Chapter, Lango College and St. Joseph College Layibi could not be separated in their first meeting in Lira on Saturday.

The Buganda Masaka meeting between Kako SS and Masaka SS also ended in a goalless draw on Sunday.

In Busoga, Jinja SS won its away tie at Jinja College 2-1 on Sunday while Nganwa High School beat Mutolere 2-1 at home in Kabwohe after the two sides returned to action having missed the Round of 32 with walkovers.

The Western Chapter sides complete the battles among the sides that are in the same chapter.

In the cross-chapter games, the advantage has been stronger for the winners. Masindi-based Kabalega lost 2-0 away to St. Charles Lwanga Koboko on Saturday and will have to dig deep to offset the difference in the second leg.

The same applies to Namilyango College, who were put to the sword by Amjad Mbalirwa stoppage time goal in the first half and Jamaldin Ssempebwa’s 85th minute effort away at Gombe SS on Saturday.

Nabumali High School have an even bigger advantage having beaten Sebei College Tegeres 3-0 on Saturday.

Fufa TV Cup

Results

Mengo 0-1 Kibuli SS

Nabumali HS 3-0 Sebei College Tegeres

Nganwa HS 2-1 Mutolere SS

Lango College 0-0 St. Joseph College Layibi

Gombe SS 2-0 Namilyango College

St. Charles Lwanga Koboko 2-0 Kabalega SS

Jinja College 1-2 Jinja SS