Fufa TV Cup down to final four

Lango College marginally made it to the top four of the Fufa TV Cup on Saturday after they drew 3-3 with the now ousted St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Lango drew early blood through their in-form forward Emmanuel Ogwal in the 12th minute but Nobert Edekiti pulled St. Charles back 13 minutes later to ensure the first half of this Group B encounter in the Giant 8 tournament ended 1-1.

Moses Odongokara restored Lango’s lead in the 50th minute while Yasin Obonyo stretched it to 3-1 in the 69th but Edekit lessened the lead again five minutes later and Patrick Bobo equalized in the 85th.

The draw left St. Charles on two points but allowed Lango to progress on four and set up a Monday date in Njeru with Nabumali High School, who topped Group A after a 1-all draw with Mpanga SS.

Hope Payeso scored for Nabumali while Daniel Musinguzi equalized in a match that only produced goals in the first half.

Nabumali have shown right from the Round of 64 that they find goals easily when they want while Lango is leaky. The work is cut out for the latter.

Nganwa never going away

The other semifinal has Jinja SSS, hugely backed by home fans, taking on the resilient Nganwa High School Kabwohe.

The latter started from the preliminary round before joining the Round of 64 but are now potentially looking at finishing with a podium position.

Nganwa beat Mengo SS 5-0 at Jinja SSS in a decisive Group A encounter on Friday. Kennedy Owokunda, Bruce Namurinda, Robert Asiimwe (2), Stanley Kabugu all scored as Nganwa tried to avoid any shocks from the match between Mpanga and Nabumali in Njeru played at the same time on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jinja progressed with maximum points after they put Gombe to the sword in a 2-0 win on Saturday with a goal from Jeremiah Bwire and a 90th minute own goal from the miserable Mpigi-based side.

FUFA TV CUP

Semis - Monday

Jinja SSS vs. Nganwa HS, 12noon

Nabumali vs. Lango College, 3.30pm

Giant 8

Group A

Match Day 3 – Results

Nabumali HS 1-1 Mpanga SS

Nganwa HS 5-0 Mengo SS – Jinja SSS

Team P W D L F A PTS

Nabumali HS 3 2 0 0 4 2 7

Nganwa HS 3 1 1 1 5 1 4

Mengo SS 3 1 0 2 2 7 3

Mpanga SS 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Group B

Match Day 3 – Saturday, 3pm

St. Charles Koboko 3-3 Lango College

Gombe SS 0-2 Jinja SSS

Team P W D L F A PTS

Jinja SSS 3 3 0 0 7 2 9

Lango College 3 1 1 1 11 5 4

St. Charles Koboko 3 0 2 1 6 8 2