Fufa TV Cup: Fight for Njeru slots now clear

Derrick Wabwire’s save from Victor Mubiru’s penalty kick in the 60th minute of Friday was not enough to propel Old Kampala past Kibuli in the Fufa TV Cup.

The sides met in the Round of 32 with Kibuli winning 2-1 away but Old Kampala fighting to a 0-0 draw whose aforementioned highlight from a penalty won by Ramadhan Matovu will only go down as footnote in the grand scheme of things.

Kibuli’s triumph sets them up for a Round of 16 clash with Mengo SS who utilized home advantage to overcome a much improved Makerere College 2-1 on Friday after a goalless draw a week before. The winner will represent Kampala chapter in the ‘last eight’ starting August 28 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Another district derby pits Jinja College against Jinja SS after both Busoga chapter sides improved on first leg advantage to beat Busoga College Mwiri 2-0 at home (3-0 on aggregate) on Saturday and draw 2-2 with Kiira College Butiki (but progress 4-3 on aggregate) on Sunday respectively.

Away goals

Also one of the pioneers Namilyango College has a mouthwatering clash against Gombe SS. Namilyango lost 3-2 to St. Joseph Naggalama on Sunday but had won the first leg 2-1. They therefore progressed 4-4 thanks to the away goals rule. Gombe also had their 1-1 away first leg draw to St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria to thank after a goalless home stalemate on Sunday.

The away goals rule also counted in West Nile, where St. Charles Lwanga Koboko beat Mvara SS 1-0 on Saturday. Mvara had won the first leg 2-1 at home but were ousted despite both sides being tied 2-2 on aggregate.

Cross-chapter

St. Charles will face Bunyoro chapter’s Kabalega SS, who made light work of St. Edward Bukuumi on Sunday with a 3-0 win to progress 4-1 on aggregate

Their Rwenzori chapter neighbours Mpanga SSS, beat St. Leo’s Kyegobe 2-1 away from home and on aggregate on Saturday to set up a Round of 16 clash with Masaka SS. Masaka beat Kako 2-1 at home on Saturday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Another cross-chapter tie has Ngora High School taking on Sebei College Tegeres. Ngora beat Nabumali 5-0 on Saturday to win 7-1 on aggregate while Sebei overcame a first leg 2-1 loss to beat St. Peter’s College Tororo 3-1 also on Saturday and progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

Lango College were also held 1-1 by Comboni College on Saturday but they still went through 2-1 on aggregate and will face Gulu-based St. Joseph’s College Layibi after the latter beat Gulu High School 1-0 away to progress 3-2 on aggregate on Saturday.

L: Comboni College 1-1 Lango College

Lango progress 2-1 on aggregate

K: Kibuli SS 0-0 Old Kampala SSS

Kibuli progress 2-1 on aggregate

K: Mengo SS 2-1 Makerere College

Mengo progress 2-1 on aggregate

R: St. Leo’s College Kyegobe 1-2 Mpanga

Mpanga progress 2-1 on aggregate

B: Gombe 0-0 St. Balikuddembe

Sides tied 1-1, Gombe progress on away goal rule

EB: St. Joseph Naggalama 3-2 Namilyango College

Sides tied 4-4, Namilyango through on away goals

BS: Jinja College 2-0 Busoga College Mwiri

Jinja College progress 3-0 on aggregate

BS: Jinja SS 2-2 Kiira College Butiki

Jinja SS progress 4-3 on aggregate

BM: Masaka SS 2-1 Kako SS

Masaka progress 3-2 on aggregate

E: Nabumali HS 0-5 Ngora HS

Ngora progress 7-1 on aggregate

BY: Kabalega SS 3-0 St. Edward’s Bukuumi

Kabalega SS progress 4-1 on aggregate

L: Gulu HS 0-1 St. Joseph Layibi

St. Joseph Layibi progresses 3-2 on aggregate

BK: Sebei College Tegeres 3-1 St Peter’s Tororo

Sebei progress 4-3 on aggregate

WN: St. Charles Lwanga Koboko 1-0 Mvara SS

Sides tied 2-2, St Charles progress on away goal rule