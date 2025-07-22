Fufa TV Cup: Home advantage counts in opening round

Inaugural winners St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) survived a scare on Saturday in the Fufa TV Cup as they needed success in a penalty shootout to see off Ndejje SS in their Buganda Chapter encounter.

Smack won the first leg 3-1 at home, but were beaten 4-2 in regular time in Ndejje SS for a 5-5 aggregate draw. They, however, won the ensuing shootout 4-2 to make it to the next round.

Fellow academic giants King’s College Budo were, however, eliminated 2-1 on aggregate despite holding St. Balikudembe Mitala Maria to a 0-0 home draw on Sunday in the other Buganda chapter encounter.

East Buganda side Namilyango College did their business in the first leg by winning 3-1 against Bishop SS Mukono so the 2-2 away draw on Sunday did little to affect them as they progressed 5-3 on aggregate.

In the Rwenzori chapter derby in Fort Portal, St. Leo’s Kyegobe made home advantage count as they beat Nyakasura 3-0 to progress by the same margin on aggregate to the next round.

Kampala chapter giants Kibuli SS beat Old Kampala 3-0 at home on Sunday to progress 5-0 on aggregate.

In Busoga, Bukoyo SSS beat Bukooli College 2-0 at home on Saturday to advance 3-0 on aggregate while Kiira College Butiki ensured they also beat Busoga College Mwiri 3-1 at home. The sides had drawn 1-1 in Mwiri a week earlier so Sunday’s hosts progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

In the Elgon chapter, Ngora High School beat Sebei College Tegeres 5-0 in the second leg to progress 6-1 on aggregate on Sunday while Iganga High fought back from a 2-0 loss in the first leg to level the tie before eventually dropping out 8-7 in a shootout that ended in sudden death.

In Luo, Gulu High also made home advantage count by beating Sir Samuel Baker 1-0 to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In Bunyoro, Duhaga won 2-0 at home to advance 3-0 on aggregate at the expense of St. Edward Bukuumi but the drama was at Sir Tito Winyi in Hoima, where the hosts came from a 2-0 first leg deficit to win 3-1 and ensure the tie was level at 3-3 by full time. Fortunately for them, they also won 4-1 in the shootouts to eliminate Kabalega SS.

Similar drama happened in West Nile, where St. Aloysius College Nyapea could not capitalize on a 1-0 first leg win. They lost 2-1 to St. Joseph College Layibi on Sunday and the latter, who were also hosts, won 4-1 in the shootouts to progress.

Fufa TV Cup: Qualifier Round

Second Leg – Select Results

Rwenzori Chapter

St.Leo’s College Kyegobe 3-0 Nyakasura School

St. Leo’s progress 3-0 on aggregate

Buganda Chapter

Ndejje SS 4-2 St. Mary’s College Kisubi

Sides tied 5-5 on aggregate. Smack progress 2-4 on penalties

King’s College Budo 0-0 St. Balikudembe Mitala Maria

St. Balikudembe progress 2-1 on aggregate

Kampala Chapter

Kibuli SS 3-0 Old Kampala SSS

Kibuli advance 5-0 on aggregate

East Buganda Chapter

Bishop SS Mukono 2-2 Namilyango College

Namilyango progress 5-3 on aggregate

Busoga Chapter

Bukoyo SSS 2-0 Bukooli College

Bukoyo progress 3-0 on aggregate

Kiira College Butiki 3-1 Busoga College Mwiri

Kiira College progress 4-2 on aggregate

Elgon Chapter

Iganga HS 2-0 Mbale SSS

Sides tied 2-2 on aggregate, Mbale progress 7-8 on penalties

Ngora HS 5-0 Sebei College Tegeres

Ngora progress 6-1 on aggregate

Luo Chapter

Gulu HS 1-0 Sir Samuel Baker

Gulu advance 2-1 on aggregate

Bunyoro Chapter

Duhaga SS 2-0 St. Edward Bukuumi

Duhaga advance 3-0 on aggregate

Sir Tito Winyi SSS 3-1 Kabalega SS

Sides tie 3-3 on aggregate, Sir Tito Winyi advance 4-1 on penalties

West Nile Chapter

St. Joseph College Layibi 2-1 St. Aloysius College Nyapea