Fufa TV Cup: Lango College obliterate Gombe SS

Gombe SS midfielder Mujad Mbalire must feel like he threw a stone in a beehive by scoring a third minute penalty against Lango College in the Fufa TV Cup Giant 8 round at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

After that, Lango came out buzzing with goals like worker bees as they ran off 8-1 winners in what was surprisingly not even a clinical show. We mean Lango, propelled by hattrick heroes Emmanuel Ogwal and Yasin Obonyo, could have easily entered double digits.

Before equalizing, Lango showed signs of rampage by hitting the bar twice. Then Kizito Okae Oguna found the back of the net in the ninth minute from a tight angle.

Before they could score a second, Lango had an effort ruled out for offside and wasted a couple more. Ogwal then received the ball with his back toward goal in the 37th minute and he rolled it to his left foot unchallenged and made it 2-1.

Four minutes after the mandatory break, Ogwal exchanged passes with Obonyo then the latter shot from the top of the box to make it 3-1.

Hattrick chase

Obonyo then had an effort denied by the Gombe goalkeeper Anwar Masika but the rebound fell to Ogwal, who doubled his efforts on the half volley in the 52nd minute.

Shortly after, Masika was sent off for fouling Ogwal and his replacement Mustafa Rashid conceded the first of his own four in the 68th minute from Shadrack Okori’s unchallenged header from a corner kick.

Obonyo doubled his money with an acrobatic finish to make it 6-1 from Ogwal’s cross from the right in the 71st minute. Then Ogwal completed his hattrick in the 73rd minute to make it 7-1 and not to be left out Obonyo completed his own three minutes later to cap off a hot afternoon for Gombe.

Winning start for locals

Jinja SSS could be the crowd puller at the tournament and they could even attract even more fans after they beat St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko 4-2 to start off their tournament.

Sulaiman Kato made it 1-0 from a rebound after St. Charles’ keeper Rhone Munguci failed to clear his line from a corner kick.

St. Charles had two gilt-edged chances to equalize but could not capitalize. It was Jinja, who instead had Habert Cherotim double the lead from a neat finish deep inside the box. He momentarily paused to see if the assistant referee had raised the flag for offside then wheeled away in celebration when he realized he was all clear.

That was the score at halftime but it did not leave long after the break. The match picked on the heavy challenges that had dominated the latter moments of the first half and the leaders were eventually penalized for it as James Mungufeni halved the deficit in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot.

After some good work down the left, Nobert Edekiti got in the way of a tidy cross to make it 2-2 in the 59th minute.

John Brian Owino attempted a cutback for Cherotim to get Jinja out of their slumber but St. Charles cleared. Shortly after, in the 66th minute, Owino got an almost identical chance to run at the St. Charles defence but instead of racing ahead to shoot or cut back, he paused and played the ball square to Cherotim to restore the lead.

Ten minutes later, Owino was on the receiving end of another cool pass on the break and he made no mistake either as he restored their two goal cushion.

FUFA TV CUP

Group B Results

Lango College 8-1 Gombe SS

Jinja SSS 4-2 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko

Match Day 2 – Thursday

Jinja SSS vs. Lango College, 12.30pm