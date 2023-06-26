Fufa TV Cup: Mutalya attributes four-star performance to friends

Kiira College Butiki striker Gift Fred Mutalya bagged four goals in their thrilling 5-3 home win over Mengo SS in Jinja.

The senior four student welcomed the positive criticism from his friends when he scored just once in two first round matches of the competition against Namilyango College.

"They said that was not me," Mutalya said in the aftermath of the 12th, 25th, 59th and 63rd minutes with teammate Ezekiel Kigaye's goal from a 52nd minute sandwiched between his haul.

"Today was all about self esteem and finding that confidence. My coach told me I can make it in life through this (football) and my friends, whom I play internal competitions with, encouraged me to go for it after they made it clear they could not recognize the player I was in the previous round."

For Mengo, it was a rude 'return' for their coach Hassan Mulondo, who missed the first round's second leg due to his commitments with the national team Cranes, where he doubles as kits manager.

He now has it all to do to overturn the deficit in Thursday's second leg at home.

Smack keep winning



Speaking of home advantage, St. Mary's College Kisui (Smack) fully utilized theirs as they beat Jinja College (Jico) 2-1 on Friday owing to goals from Griffin Mwesigwa in the 12th minute and later captain Mahad Mubiru at the start of the second half.

However, the win was not without an asterisk as Smack conceded their first goal in three matches when Junior Kyosi halved the deficit to keep Jico in the contest ahead of Friday's second leg in Jinja.