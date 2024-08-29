Fufa TV Cup: Nabumali, Jinja SSS book semifinal slots

John Brian Owino’s lone goal was enough to send Jinja SSS to the top of Group B in the Fufa TV Cup Giant 8 round at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday.

Owino converted a penalty awarded to them after Lango College leftback Jonathan Opio clumsily brought down Hakim Foozi in the box in the 21st minute.

The result leaves Jinja assured of a berth in the semis, with six points, but the other three sides have to battle it out on the last day as Gombe SS and St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko drew 1-1 in the ensuing match to earn their first point, apiece, of the tournament. Lango have three.

Gombe scored first through David Tumukunde’s screamer in the 15th minute but this time it was not a case of throwing a stone in the beehive as they had done on Tuesday when their early goal came with a reply of eight goals from Lango College.

This time, they largely held it together but succumbed to a 63rd minute equalizer from Ratib Musa Iliham when their keeper Muhminu Sseruwu punched a setpiece back into play.

Nabumali through

Elsewhere in Group A, Nabumali High School are also through to the semis after their 1-0 win over Nganwa High School Kabwohe, courtesy of Shakiri Wandera’s 10th minute effort, propelled them to six points.

Mengo also recovered from an opening day loss to Nabumali to beat Mpanga SS 1-0 thanks to a 51st minute goal from Ian Lukambya. Mengo go into the last match day of the group on Friday with three points while Mpanga and Nganwa are on one and hoping to upset the odds.

FUFA TV CUP – Giant 8

Group A

Match Day 3 – Friday, 3pm

Nabumali HS vs. Mpanga SS – FTC Njeru

Nganwa HS vs. Mengo SS – Jinja SSS

Team P W D L F A PTS

Nabumali HS 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

Mengo SS 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Mpanga SS 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Nganwa HS 2 0 1 1 0 1 1





Group B

Match Day 3 – Saturday, 3pm

St. Charles Koboko vs. Lango College, FTC Njeru

Gombe SS vs. Jinja SSS, Jinja SSS

Team P W D L F A PTS

Jinja SSS 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

Lango College 2 1 0 1 8 2 3

St. Charles Koboko 2 0 1 1 3 5 1