Fufa TV Cup: Nabumali take early charge of Group A

Nabumali High School striker Shakiri Wandera collected the ball, raced past the last line of defence in the 62nd minute.

His touch took him away from the Mengo SS goalkeeper, Cyrus Ssemakula, but also slightly wide of goal but he quickly shifted his body to slot into an empty net.

The goal, from the substitute, gave Nabumali a 2-1 lead and later win over Mengo in the opening match of the Fufa TV Cup Last Eight tournament, which was watched by a sizeable crowd, at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru.

Earlier, Emma Watiti had given the Mbale-based Nabumali the lead on the brink of halftime.

But his effort had been cancelled by a scorcher, as stinging as the early afternoon's heat, from John Sekabira that levelled matters for the Kampala school in the 50th minute.

After that, Nganwa High School Kabohwe played out a barren draw with Fort Portal-based Mpanga SSS.

The match was mostly dominated by half chances and long range shots. In fact both sides hit the crossbar; twice for Nganwa and once for Mpanga, and overall there was hardly anything to separate them.

The results leave Nabumali top of Group A with three points while Nganwa and Mpanga are tied on one apiece, and Mengo are on zero ahead of their second match day on Wednesday.

Group A: Mengo SS, Nabumali HS, Mpanga SSS, Nganwa HS

Group B: Jinja SSS, St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko, Gombe SS, Lango College

Group A Results

Nabumali HS 2-1 Mengo SS

Mpanga SSS 0-0 Nganwa HS

Match 2 - Wednesday

Mengo SS vs. Mpanga SSS, 12.30pm

Nabumali HS vs. Nganwa HS, 3.30pm

Group B - Day 1 - Tuesday

St. Charles Koboko vs. Jinja SSS, 12.30pm

Gombe SS vs. Lango College, 3.30pm