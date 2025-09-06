Fufa TV Cup reaches quarterfinals stage
What you need to know:
In Group B, defending champions Nabumali High School were full value winning all three games, scoring eight goals, and conceding just once to top the group.
The third edition of the Fufa TV Cup has reached its quarterfinals due this Saturday at St. Joseph's College Layibi in Gulu.
There were 58 goals scored in the 'Showdown 16' round that had the 16 sides grouped in pools of four thereby accounting for 24 matches between Septemeber 2 and 4.
Goals were scored at a convincing average of 2.42 goals per game with just three matches producing no goal and six producing just one goal.
In Group B, defending champions Nabumali High School were full value winning all three games, scoring eight goals, and conceding just once to top the group.
They were joined by Hoima-based Duhaga SS which beat Fort Portal's Mpanga SS 1-0 and drew with Jinja College 0-0 to qualify as runners up with four points. The latter two were eliminated with three and one point respectively.
Nabumali will battle with Masaka-based St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa which finished second in Group A with five points after beating the hosts and drawing with Ntungamo's Muntuyera High School and Kako SSS from Masaka.
The hosts lost to Kasasa after securing top spot in Group A and will battle Duhaga.
Meanwhile, free scoring Ngora High School topped Group C with seven points, after beating Dr. Obote College Boroboro and Mengo SS, and drawing 2-2 with St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria - which came in to replace first edition winners St. Mary's College Kisubi who could not make it for this part of the tournament.
Ngora's prize will be facing schools' football giants Kibuli SS in the quarterfinals.
Kibuli beat Mbale SS 2-0 and St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko 1-0 then fell 2-1 to Jinja SSS in Group D.
Jinja SSS finished with seven points as they drew 0-0 with Koboko and will now face Dr. Obote, who beat St. Balikudembe and Mengo SS to get six points in Group C.
FUFA TV CUP
Fufa TV Cup Results & Tables
GROUP A – Day Three:
St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa 1-0 St. Joseph's College Layibi
Muntuyera HS 4-0 Kako SSS
Day Two
Kako SSS 0-0 St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa
St. Joseph's College Layibi 2-1 Muntuyera HS
Day One
St. Joseph's College Layibi 1-0 Kako SSS
Muntuyera HS 1-1 St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa
Group A Table
Team P W D L F A Pts
St. Joseph’s Layibi 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
St. Charles Kasasa 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Muntuyera HS 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
Kako SSS 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
GROUP B – Day Three
Duhaga SS 1-0 Mpanga SS
Jinja College 1-5 Nabumali HS
Day Two
Nabumali HS 1-0 Duhaga SS
Mpanga SS 3-0 Jinja College
Day One
Duhaga SS 0-0 Jinja College
Nabumali HS 2-0 Mpanga SS
Group B Table
Team P W D L F A Pts
Nabumali HS 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
Duhaga SS 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
Mpanga 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Jinja College 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
GROUP C – Day Three
Mengo SS 0-2 St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria
Dr. Obote College 0-3 Ngora HS
Day Two
Mengo SS 0-1 Dr. Obote College
Ngora HS 2-2 St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria
Day One
Ngora HS 3-2 Mengo SS
Dr. Obote College 5-1 St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria
Group C Table
Team P W D L F A Pts
Ngora HS 3 2 1 0 8 4 7
Dr. Obote Boroboro 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
St. Balikudembe MM 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
Mengo SS 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
GROUP D – Day Three
Kibuli 1-2 Jinja SSS
Mbale SS 1-3 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko
Day Two
Mbale SS 1-2 Jinja SSS
Kibuli SS 1-0 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko
Day One
Kibuli SS 2-0 Mbale SS
Jinja SSS 0-0 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko
Group D Table
Team P W D L F A Pts
Jinja SSS 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Kibuli SS 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
St. Charles Koboko 3 1 1 0 3 2 4
Mbale SS 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Quarterfinal Fixtures - Saturday
St. Joseph's Layibi vs. Duhaga SS
Nabumali SS vs. St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa
Ngora HS vs. Kibuli SS
Jinja SSS vs. Dr. Obote Boroboro