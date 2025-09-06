Fufa TV Cup reaches quarterfinals stage

The third edition of the Fufa TV Cup has reached its quarterfinals due this Saturday at St. Joseph's College Layibi in Gulu.

There were 58 goals scored in the 'Showdown 16' round that had the 16 sides grouped in pools of four thereby accounting for 24 matches between Septemeber 2 and 4.

Goals were scored at a convincing average of 2.42 goals per game with just three matches producing no goal and six producing just one goal.

In Group B, defending champions Nabumali High School were full value winning all three games, scoring eight goals, and conceding just once to top the group.

They were joined by Hoima-based Duhaga SS which beat Fort Portal's Mpanga SS 1-0 and drew with Jinja College 0-0 to qualify as runners up with four points. The latter two were eliminated with three and one point respectively.

Nabumali will battle with Masaka-based St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa which finished second in Group A with five points after beating the hosts and drawing with Ntungamo's Muntuyera High School and Kako SSS from Masaka.

The hosts lost to Kasasa after securing top spot in Group A and will battle Duhaga.

Meanwhile, free scoring Ngora High School topped Group C with seven points, after beating Dr. Obote College Boroboro and Mengo SS, and drawing 2-2 with St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria - which came in to replace first edition winners St. Mary's College Kisubi who could not make it for this part of the tournament.

Ngora's prize will be facing schools' football giants Kibuli SS in the quarterfinals.

Kibuli beat Mbale SS 2-0 and St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko 1-0 then fell 2-1 to Jinja SSS in Group D.

Jinja SSS finished with seven points as they drew 0-0 with Koboko and will now face Dr. Obote, who beat St. Balikudembe and Mengo SS to get six points in Group C.

FUFA TV CUP

Fufa TV Cup Results & Tables

GROUP A – Day Three:

St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa 1-0 St. Joseph's College Layibi

Muntuyera HS 4-0 Kako SSS

Day Two

Kako SSS 0-0 St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa

St. Joseph's College Layibi 2-1 Muntuyera HS

Day One

St. Joseph's College Layibi 1-0 Kako SSS

Muntuyera HS 1-1 St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Group A Table

Team P W D L F A Pts

St. Joseph’s Layibi 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

St. Charles Kasasa 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

Muntuyera HS 3 1 1 1 6 3 4

Kako SSS 3 0 1 2 0 5 1

GROUP B – Day Three

Duhaga SS 1-0 Mpanga SS

Jinja College 1-5 Nabumali HS

Day Two

Nabumali HS 1-0 Duhaga SS

Mpanga SS 3-0 Jinja College

Day One

Duhaga SS 0-0 Jinja College

Nabumali HS 2-0 Mpanga SS

Group B Table

Team P W D L F A Pts

Nabumali HS 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

Duhaga SS 3 1 1 1 1 1 4

Mpanga 3 1 0 2 3 3 3

Jinja College 3 0 1 2 1 8 1

GROUP C – Day Three

Mengo SS 0-2 St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria

Dr. Obote College 0-3 Ngora HS

Day Two

Mengo SS 0-1 Dr. Obote College

Ngora HS 2-2 St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria

Day One

Ngora HS 3-2 Mengo SS

Dr. Obote College 5-1 St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria

Group C Table

Team P W D L F A Pts

Ngora HS 3 2 1 0 8 4 7

Dr. Obote Boroboro 3 2 0 1 6 4 6

St. Balikudembe MM 3 1 1 1 5 7 4

Mengo SS 3 0 0 3 2 6 0

GROUP D – Day Three

Kibuli 1-2 Jinja SSS

Mbale SS 1-3 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko

Day Two

Mbale SS 1-2 Jinja SSS

Kibuli SS 1-0 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko

Day One

Kibuli SS 2-0 Mbale SS

Jinja SSS 0-0 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko

Group D Table

Team P W D L F A Pts

Jinja SSS 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Kibuli SS 3 2 0 1 4 2 6

St. Charles Koboko 3 1 1 0 3 2 4

Mbale SS 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

Quarterfinal Fixtures - Saturday

St. Joseph's Layibi vs. Duhaga SS

Nabumali SS vs. St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Ngora HS vs. Kibuli SS

Jinja SSS vs. Dr. Obote Boroboro