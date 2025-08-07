Fufa TV Cup to be settled at St. Joseph's Layibi

The top 16 teams in the third edition of the Fufa TV Cup will meet at St. Joseph's College Layibi between September 1 and 7 to determine the winner of the competition.

The hosts of the business end of the tournament ensured they would be present to make home advantage count by beating Gulu High 2-1 at home in the Gulu derby on Sunday to advance from the Round of 32 after a goalless draw in the first leg.

But the defending champions Nabumali High School from Mbale are also still alive as they also narrowly beat Dr. Obote College Boroboro 1-0 at home to advance 2-1 following a draw in Lira.

It was a Sunday full joy in the district as Mbale SS also beat Iganga-based Bukoyo SS 2-0 on the day to advance 3-1 after a 1-all draw in the first leg.

In the Jinja derby, 120 minutes of open play football could not seperate Jinja College and Kiira Collge Butiki. They drew 1-1 on the day after a goalless draw in Butiki a week earlier. But the hosts on Sunday won 5-4 in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

It was all fun in Jinja too as Jinja SS made light work of Lugazi-based Mehta SS in a 2-0 win for a 3-0 aggregate win on the same day.

In the Hoima derby, Duhaga followed up their 2-1 home win with a 2-0 Sunday win away at Sir Tito Winy to advance 4-1 on aggregate while the Fort Portal one saw Nyakasura edged 2-0 at home and 3-0 on aggregate by Mpanga SS.

Elsewhere on Sunday, St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa beat Nganwa High School 2-1 away in Kabwohe on Sunday to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

There was more travel joy for St. Charles Lwanga on the day as the Koboko-based one also beat St. Joseph's College 3-1 in Ombaci to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Muntuyera High School from Ntugamo also beat St. Kagwa from Bushenyi 1-0 for an aggregate 3-1 win on Sunday.

Smack deserved more

On Saturday, Kako SSS went to Gombe SS and fetched a 2-1 win to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Ngora High School also beat St. Peter's College Tororo 3-1 at home for a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win.

Kibuli SS also beat Kololo SS 3-0 at home to advance 4-0 on aggregate in the Kampala derby.

St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) avenged last year's exit to St. Balikudembe Mitala Maria by beating the latter 2-1 at home, with late first half goals from Shawn Bwogi and Joram Nyanzi, on Saturday to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Last year, Smack, who were defending champions from the inaugural edition, missed the first leg of the opening round and could not overturn the 3-0 walkover to St. Balikudembe in the second leg so were eliminated early. By advancing now, they show they perhaps deserved more in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Mengo SS and Namilyango College could also not find the back of the net in 120 minutes but the former made home advantage count by winning the penalty shootouts 3-1 on Friday.

Fufa TV Cup Results

Friday

Mengo 0-0 Namilyango College

Mengo advance 3-1 on penalties

Saturday

Nyakasura 0-2 Mpanga SS

Mpanga advance 3-0 on aggregate

Smack 2-1 St. Balikudembe MM

Smack advance 3-2 on aggregate

Kibuli SS 3-0 Kololo SS

Kibuli advance 4-0 on aggregate

Ngora High 3-1 St. Peter's College Tororo

Ngora advance 4-1 on aggregate

Gombe SS 1-2 Kako SS

Kako advance 3-2 on aggregate

Sunday

Muntuyera 1-0 St. Kagwa Bushenyi

Muntuyera advance 3-1 on aggregate

Sir Tito Winy 0-2 Duhaga SS

Duhaga advance 4-1 on aggregate

Jinja SS 2-0 Mehta SS

Jinja SS advance 3-0 on aggregate

Jinja College 1-1 Kiira College Butiki

Jinja College advance 5-4 on penalties

St. Joseph's College Layibi 2-1 Gulu High

St. Joseph's Layibi advance 2-1 on aggregate

Nabumali 1-0 Dr. Obote College Boroboro

Nabumali advance 2-1 on aggregate

Mbale SS 2-0 Bukoyo SS

Mbale SS advance 3-1 on aggregate

St. Joseph's College Ombaci 1-3 St. Charles Lwanga Koboko

St. Charles Lwanga Koboko advance 4-1 on aggregate

Nganwa High School 1-2 St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa