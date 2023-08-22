Fufa wants Cranes legends' sudden deaths queried

It was, as you would expect, an emotional send-off of a gallant servant of Ugandan football Sam Timbe on Monday at Namayumba in Nakaseke District.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of football stakeholders and relatives had paid their last respects to the fallen 69-year-old illustrious coach who achieved club honours in Uganda and beyond, and in particular winning four Cecafa cup titles.

Timbe's abrupt death on Saturday as he prepared his URA team to face off with archrivals KCCA the next day, left many bewildered, and Fufa president Moses Magogo teased the Namirembe Church congregation more by citing similar vivid examples of the late's erstwhile colleagues.

"On the fourth occasion, one of our great players (and coaches) is passing away suddenly. It was same with David Otti (former KCC, SC Villa, Express and Uganda Cranes coach), Denis Obua (former Fufa President, Uganda Cranes and Police winger), Jimmy Kirunda (former KCC and Uganda Cranes skipper and defender) and now Timbe," Magogo stated.

He added; "We need to understand whether it is a coincidence or we need to start investigating this occurrence."

Obua, then 63, died from a stroke in May 2010, after watching ex-internationals train at Nakivubo and was pronounced dead on arrival at BAI Clinic in Kampala.

In May 2020, then 70-year-old Kirunda reportedly collapsed as moved around Bwaise, a Kampala suburb, while Otti had a long battle with diabetes before passing on aged 71 in march 2011.

The audience had already been deafened by Esther Timbe, the late's wife's last moments narration that the coach was talking to a certain URA manager on phone at the time he got the fatal attack.

"Sam is one of the most decorated coaches in Uganda and probably one of our best exports. Football is a clan of its own and we are saddened that our own has left, " Magogo eulogised the former SC Villa, Police, Atraco and Yanga coach.

URA midfielder Joshua Lubwama who spoke on behalf of his grieved teammates mourned a father figure who wanted the players' finances to blossom in tandem with their careers.

"We were shocked by the news of coach Timbe's death. He has been a father and friend to us who always encouraged us on how to save money and how to be responsible men. We are celebrating his legacy and we are forever grateful," Lubwama revealed.

According to Livingston Kyambadde, the chairman Uganda Coaches Association (UCA), they have lost an experienced colleague with ' a good memory of events and a trusted mentor of coaches in Uganda.

"Sam was well groomed, he was credible and never violated his values. He was resilient even when his teams were facing torrid times and was single minded. He valued his job and sacrificed for it," Kyambadde, who played under Timbe at Coffee FC, emphasised.

In love with URA

Always armed with a notebook and a pen, Timbe had a mixed performance at URA since replacing Sam Ssimbwa in 2021. He guided the tax collectors to fifth on the league log last season.

In fact, insiders intimated that he had taken a supervisory role as his younger assitant Fred Muhumuza conducted almost all technical activities.

But his wife Esther maintained he felt loved at the club and so did URA Commissioner Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) Richard Kayizzi.