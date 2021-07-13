Futsal determined to complete season sportingly

By George Katongole More by this Author

The Futsal Association of Uganda hopes to end their season sportingly despite Fufa calling the curtains on its activities this season.

According to Hamza Jjunju, chairman of the association, circumstances surrounding futsal activities are completely different from those affecting football.

First, the league winners are under no pressure to prepare for continental engagements yet the league was remaining with just one match day.

“We still have time and we only need just three days to finalise our activities. We intend to finish the league sportingly because it is possible,” Jjunju said.

The shortened version of the league was made to accommodate the Fufa elective assembly due next month.

Constitutionally, all eligible delegates are expected to have concluded their activities by July 30, but the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus caught Fufal final day in the cold.

Apart from the final league day, the association also holds the knockout Uganda Cup and the Futsal Super Cup.

During Saturday’s assembly, the executive agreed to wait for the government position on sports after the 42 days that end on July 30, to make a decision.

Last season, the Futsal Super League was declared null and void after with Park as frontrunners. This season, a different Park turned up but squeezed their way to the final where they are to meet newbies Big Talent in the final.

The other pending tournaments will also be played for one day.

