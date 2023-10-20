FWEL: Split will make league more affordable, competitive

Lango Queens chief executive officer (CEO) Daniel Omara is happy that the 2023/24 Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) teams have been split into two groups.

The Victoria Group, which Lango is part of, has teams from north and eastern Uganda while those from the central and western region are in Elizabeth Group.

Last season, all 11 teams from different regions competed under one umbrella but it proved costly for some of them as some of them missed games. Acholi Queens, for example, played just 10 of the 19 games last season as they ended up being relegated with Luweero Giant Queens.

“One time we went to western Uganda and requested Fufa that we play all our games in one week,” Omara shared.

“We had She Geme in the (Fufa Women) Cup in Fort Portal then stayed to play Tooro Queens three days later in the league and then moved further to Kasese to play Bunyaruguru in another league game.

"We ended up paying Shs2m in transport and Shs4m in accommodation and meals. For a sport, where we attract no sponsors and where people still think that women play for fun, that is a stretch. I am happy that the furthest we can go now is Mbale and Soroti,” Omara added.

Bunyaruguru finished fifth in the FWEL last season but will reportedly not take part this year because of the financial constraints that come with competing in such a competition.

The format of the competition entails three rounds; home and away games then a third round where the team with better aggregate scores in each encounter over the two legs hosts. This means that the six Victoria Group teams will each play 15 group games while the seven Elizabeth ones will each play 18.

With a smaller group, Lango, who finished seventh last season, have set their sights on making it to the slightly more rewarding topflight Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

“I think we are now the oldest team in the FWEL. We have overstayed here and we need to make the giant leap forward.

"We have three new signings and have asked our men’s coach Geoffrey Okwi to take care of the women this season,” Omara shared.

Dynamic curtail ambitions

Of teams that have stayed in the FWEL since the introduction of the FWSL as the topflight league in 2020, Lango and Dynamic SS Jjeza are the ones that have kept around without being promoted or relegated or pulling out completely.

However, Dynamic are not getting ahead of themselves after battling relegation and surviving by just a point last season. By the way, they also missed an away game against Tooro Queens last season.

“Our problem mainly was that we relied on school children that commute. It is still the case but we still believe that they have improved as individuals both on pitch and in ambition,” club secretary Dexter Phillip Mugisha, said as he confirmed they have curtailed their ambitions to “improving our position in the FWEL.” They are in Elizabeth Group and will hopefully honour their fixtures in western Uganda.

Goldstar’s big ambitions

Goldstar also missed their last game of the season against Tooro Queens but by then they were sure of their eighth placed finish. The results that day were not going to change anything.

Their team manager Dr. Godfrey Ssekitoleko is one of those who are not happy with splitting the teams.

“Financially, it is okay but then you do not test your strengths or weaknesses against teams that are not in your group.”

Ssekitoleko will work with coaches Kasiim Kiryowa and John Baptist Ssemujju towards their heavy ambition of “moving to the FWSL.”

They are also trying to exploit the double licensing rules by partnering with FWSL sides Asubo and Wakiso Hills for more experienced players that can get them to the top of Elizabeth Group.

Isra tired of watching

Isra Academy owner Yasin Mubiru is equally tired of watching other sides go up as his side that finished sixth last season misses out.

Isra were in the FWSL in its inaugural 2021 season after defeating Asubo Gafford in a playoff game but were relegated immediately alongside Makerere University. For the 2022 season, they watched Tooro Queens and She Maroons go up and fall back immediately for the 2022/23 season.

Makerere then made it to the FWSL with Asubo for the 2022/23 and survived relegation. Isra watched as Wakiso and She Maroons also returned to the big time for the 2023/24 season.

“Honestly, our ambition is only to go up to the FWSL. That is what I have told the CEO, coaches and players,” Mubiru said as they prepare to battle it out in Elizabeth Group.

Gyco want another big season

Gulu-based Gyco Girls were the revelation of the year as they finished fourth in their debut FWEL season. They missed promotion by seven points and CEO Edward Otika believes his technical team led by Ben Mugisha can make up for that in a smaller group.

However, the club has its roots set in helping the girl child improve her being holistically. They partner with Restore Leadership High School in Amuru to get their girls, most of whom come from the villages, an education.

“Up to 85 percent of the girls are from Gulu with nine or 10 of them from that school but we have realized that it is not sustainable to compete with players from only one region.

"We have mixed up the squad this season and set qualification to the FWSL as the target,” Otika said.

Unfortunately, for Gyco and Sacred Hearts – another Gulu-based side in the FWEL’s Victoria Group, they will not be able to use Pece Stadium as it will be used by three other men’s sides according to the latter’s CEO Anthony Papira.

“We would have been the first side in the FWEL to use such a stadium and that would boost our finnces through gate collections.

However, we shall now have to rely on the goodwill of fans to make more money for the club,” Otika said as he revealed that their home ground – the 4th Division playground owned by the army – does not give them the luxury to collect money as they cannot put a fence to control fans coming in.

Sacred Hearts, Ehcos want to keep up

Sacred Hearts, on the other hand, will host their games at Gulu College of Health Sciences. Most of their players come from the school; Sacred Hearts SS but they have set up a guest house in the school to accommodate players coming from outside.

Papira has set staying in the league as the target for his Caf C-holding coaches Nasser Amone and Molly Auma.

Sacred Hearts are full of confidence because they have played most of their Victoria Group opponents in the school games. Byafaayo Queens – whose base is Amus College, Olila and Ehcos are sides they have met in school games while Gyco are their neighbours that beat them to the FWEL last season. They have also played Lango Queens before.

“We know our rivals well but we are not getting ahead of ourselves. If we can avoid relegation for one or two seasons, then the demand and experience will be higher for us to progress to the FWSL,” Papira said.

Soroti-based Ehcos SS feel the same way about their chances. Their coach Silas Paul Engesu has hardly been with the team for training as he is also a student in Gulu.

“The aim this season is to survive. Then maybe we shall be a bit more mature to demand more of ourselves next season,” Engesu said.

Ehcos is one of the clubs that have stood the test of time despite poor performance since their establishment in 2017.

Only 200m separate them and more successful rivals Olila High School. Olila were until they were relegated last season, a powerhouse in women’s football and even won the inaugural Fufa Women Cup in 2017.

“By the time we came up, they (Olila) were winning trophies but the rivalry started immediately and has never gone away. They have been more successful and we only beat them in the 2018 and 2019 district finals but they still won the regional titles.

They inspire us and show us what is possible but we have to earn it. Our (school) director loves sports and we need to start paying back with good results,” Engesu added.

Only qualification will suffice for Olila, She Corporate

Olila and fellow giants She Corporate have little to say ahead of the new season. In fact their fans will only be impressed if they top Victoria and Elizabeth groups respectively.

Olila coach Saddam Pande believes that the third round will give them a lot of advantage as an experienced side while Corporate and CEO Mathias Kakuru have kept cards so close to their chests that they only did the unveiling of their technical team and players for the season yesterday.

Corporate won the FWSL in the 2022 season and shocked everyone with their relegation in the 2022/23 season. Only an immediate return to where the fans feel the team should be will calm the crowds in Nakawa.

Tooro Queens rebuild

The other side pushing for a return to the FWSL are Tooro Queens from Fort Portal. They, however, need to quickly build up their squads. Over the years, they have fed various FWSL clubs with their starts; Jolly Kobusingye, Mary Kabaculezi, Cecilia Kamuli, Ruth Nyakato, Sharon Kanyiginya, Jamilah Nabulime and the more known Sumaya Komuntale are some of the big hitters in the current FWSL that made their mark at Tooro.

“When players are ready to move to more competitive sides, we let them do so. We tell that through their performances and interest they arouse from other clubs.

"We keep building more players from our academy and we believe that if we add Sharon and Cecilia (both also playing for Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga in the FWSL through double licensing) to the current squad, we can earn promotion this season.

"We missed out on promotion by a point last season but we accepted that and moved on. Let us try again this season,” coach Rogers Ayesiga, whose side also has to battle it out in Elizabeth, said. There are their close town rivals She Geme who host their games in Nyakasura.

Tagy, Byafaayo want to prove worth

To complete Elizabeth Group are Tagy, who for long ‘refused’ to take part in women’s leagues and are coached by probably the only female head coach (Lydia Nabakooza) in the two top tiers of women’s football in Uganda.

Tagy was one of the teams from Wakiso that could have taken part in the inaugural FWEL in 2015 – alongside London College Nansana, Wakiso Hill and Rines but club owner Ayub Asiimwe was skeptical.

“I did not want to commit to something that required investment and travel yet we were not benefitting anything.

Eventually, the league started and the clubs got jerseys and balls and the rewards have been improving. So we had a rethink,” Asiimwe shared.

However, Tagy has been producing some of the best players in the FWSL and FWEL and they continue to do so.

“The other thing that pushed us into the leagues was the demand from players. Most of them were coming to ask that we get them clubs. But when they go and get exposed to new teams, they struggle to fit in when they come back here to represent the school.

Now that we are here, we want to prove to those who are saying that Tagy cannot play the league that we can. We want to be strong in the FWEL and also improve our players,” Asiimwe said.

Tagy had the chance to recall some of their best players through double licensing to give them a chance to move to the top division but Asiimwe says that would be abusing the new regulation.

“I think the regulation is there to give the players that are not playing enough for their parent clubs a chance. But not to overwork the good players that are already needed by the top teams by bringing them here to help us.”

Victoria Group is completed by Byafaayo Queens, which will host its games at Mbale Municipal Stadium. Byafaayo played its regional football under Kampala but ‘sold’ out to Amus College after.

The bulk of its players will come from the school that are current National Post Primary champions and will be coached by the veteran Frank ‘Video’ Anyau.

“We have a chance to organize ourselves and make it to the FWSL,” club CEO Sam Opio said.

Good season in offing

Overall, this has the markings of an exciting FWEL season. The presence of giants She Corporate and Olila will keep many hooked to what is happening.

The rivalries in Victoria Group between neighbours Ehcos and Olila in Soroti plus Gycos and Sacred Hearts in Gulu then Elizabeth’s Fort Portal sides She Geme and Tooro Queens should offer derby thrills.

FUFA WOMEN ELITE LEAGUE

Victoria Group

Byafaayo Queens – Bukedea

Ehcos SS – Soroti

Gyco Girls – Gulu

Lango Queens – Lira

Olila HS – Soroti

Sacred Hearts – Gulu

Elizabeth Group

Dynamic SS Jjeza – Mukono

Goldstar SS – Makindye, Kampala

Isra Academy – Kisaasi, Kampala

She Corporate – Nakawa, Kampala

She Geme – Nyakasura, Kabalore

Tagy HS – Entebbe, Wakiso

Tooro Queens – Buhinga, Kabalore

Match Day One

Saturday, 4pm

V: Olila HS vs. Sacred Heart, Soroti

V: Lango Queens vs. Ehcos SS, Lira

E: Goldstar HS vs. Tagy HS, Ggangu

Sunday, 4pm

E: She Corporate vs. Tooro Queens, Mubs Nakawa

E: Isra Academy vs. She Geme, Highland SS Kisaasi

V: Gyco vs. Byafaayo Queens, 4th Division PG Gulu