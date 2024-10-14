FWSL: Ayiekoh bemoans ‘young squad’

In a surprising post match analysis, Kampala Queens (KQ) Charles Ayiekoh said his squad has “young players” that will struggle against more “aggressive sides” like Makerere University with which they drew 0-0 with in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) on Saturday in Makerere.

However, his attack had Zainah Nandede, who has played the league since 2022, won it with KQ, and is a national team player, Shamusa Najjuma, who has loads on seasons in her tank from Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga. Only Peace Muduwa is just bursting onto the scene.

He also brought on Sumaiya Naluma, who like Najjuma, had been terrorizing teams with UMHS. He also has Catherine Nagadya and Kamiyati Naigaga on his books although he could not deploy them this weekend due to school activities.

The midfield had Shamira Nalugya and Zaitun Namaganda, who need no introduction, and Mercelyne Wayodi from Kenya, who was later withdrawn for Teddy Najjuma, who also played at Uganda Christian University (UCU) before joining KQ two seasons ago.

In defence, goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro, is probably the most experienced goalkeeper in the league while Shakirah Nankwanga just won the league at Kawempe Muslim. Jamilah Nabulime probably has one good season under her belt, and Esther Namusoke is probably getting her stripes as a defender after seasons as a midfielder at UMHS, but Asia Nakibuuka won titles at Kawempe pre-Covid before joining KQ in 2022.

What Ayiekoh failed to tell us was why with such a squad of some of the country’s most sought after talent, KQ struggle to impose themselves in games. Against Makerere, such a squad of players that cannot be accused to be physically imposing kept the ball high up. Even Makerere, which is of more pronounced physical stature tried to pass it around on the floor.

“We conceded in our first game (1-1 draw with Wakiso) but we have not conceded in two games. Maybe, the players have a lot of pressure and we need to work on scoring goals,” he added.

Kawempe march on

Pressure is one way to look at it. KQ are hugely funded and as the Fufa president’s team, they probably have more critics than fans, and are therefore tasked to win whenever they step on pitch to silence their detractors. Their draw left them on five points, level with Makerere and Lady Doves who drew 1-1 with Wakiso Hill at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

Anitah Tezikya scored for Wakiso, who now have two points, while Lydia Nyandera scored for Doves.

Meanwhile, Auki Kigongo scored the lone goal as UMHS scored their first goal and points of the season in a 1-0 home win over Tooro Queens at Coffee Grounds in Bugolobi.

On Sunday, Kawempe managed to cushion their league lead further after an early Shadia Nabirye goal helped them to a 1-0 lead over She Maroons at Luzira Prison.

The hosts put up waves of pressure from the 30th minute forcing Kawempe to sit back. The champions held on and also had Agnes Nabukenya missing a penalty midway the second half.





Fufa Women Super League

Results

Uganda Martyrs 1-0 Tooro Queens

Makerere University 0-0 Kampala Queens

She Corporate 0-0 Olila HS

Wakiso Hill 1-1 Lady Doves

She Maroons 0-1 Kawempe Muslim

Rines SS 1-1 Amus College

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

Lady Doves 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Kampala Queens 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

Makerere University 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

She Maroons 3 1 1 1 2 1 4

She Corporate 3 1 1 1 1 1 4

Amus College 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Uganda Martyrs 3 1 0 2 1 3 3

Wakiso Hill 3 0 2 1 2 5 2

Olila HS 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

Tooro Queens 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Rines SS 2 0 1 1 1 4 1