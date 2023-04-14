FWSL: Form book raises relegation concerns for Lady Doves, Olila

With the title for the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season sealed by Kampala Queens (KQ), attention turns to who will survive the drop to the second tier.

There is not much reward in the other positions bar prize money for the teams that finishes second and third.

However, bar KQ, all remaining nine teams are still mathematically involved in the fight for survival as just 11 points separate second and 10th with 12 to play for.

But for this article, we shall not involve Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals as they have already crossed the 20-point mark and also with teams below them playing each other, it's unlikely these three will be dragged down.

The 2022 champions She Corporate are in the thick of this scrap for survival while the data shows that 2021 champions Lady Doves could go down just within two years of winning the FWSL.

Corporate too big to go down



Since the turn of the year, Corporate's position has actually improved from sixth to fifth in just four matches.

Overall, they are a team that blows hot and cold as they have so far scored 16 goals this 14 games and conceded 15.

Beyond their form, the player exodus since the start of the year that has seen them lose Phiona Nabbumba to Denmark, Joanita Ainembabazi, Naume Nagadya and Miriam Ibunyu to Tanzania plus Favour Nambatya to Rwanda has not helped matters.

There are reasons to be optimistic for the Nakawa-based side as their two wins since February 5 have come against Makerere University and Olila High School - sides placed below them.

The fixture is kind as they are yet to face fellow strugglers Lady Doves, Asubo-Gafford and Rines SS.

However, the season ends with a visit from a Kawempe side that seems to have found purpose in the run-in and Corporate have struggled against sides above them in the table.

There is also a Fufa Women Cup loss to Olila in the round of last 16 that raises concerns but since it came through a shootout, the notion that Corporate are too big to go down is understandable.

Olila on a knife edge

Olila and Corporate have exchanged places since the beginning of the year because the former have lost three games, drawn at home with Kawempe and beaten only Lady Doves away.

Interestingly, Olila's losses have come against relegation threatened sides like Rines, Asubo-Gafford and She Corporate.

They also lost to second tier side She Maroons in the Cup quarterfinals and are yet to face Makerere University.

The other remaining fixtures are tricky as they host Kampala Queens, who are keen on an unbeaten run. But there is also UCU and UMHS who can at times be generous.

Flying Gafford



Gafford are the most in form team in the land. Since 3-1 losing to Kampala Queens on February 5, they have won seven games including three from the Cup.

Of their 19 goals in the FWSL, 11 have come in the new year while they have conceded just eight times on their journey from bottom place with four points in January to seventh with 16 points now. In the first half of the season, they conceded 28 goals.

Their first scalp was UMHS before UCU. Olila and Doves have followed. And the final four games include a potentially tough Kawempe Division derby with Kawempe but they will be encouraged by the fact that the last engagements are at home against Makerere and Rines.

Unpredictable Makerere

Makerere's 1-all draw with unbeaten KQ on March 5 is probably the result of the season.

And they could argue it is their 2-1 win over UMHS. But this same side that hardly put up a fight in a 3-0 loss to She Corporate and another 2-0 loss to Kawempe sandwiched between the aforementioned positive results.

Their win over UMHS shows Makerere are able to motivate themselves against sides in comfort zones and will hope UCU are in a good place on the final day of the season.

The win over Lady Doves on February 12, shows a side that knows it has to beat its rivals to survive.

So the matches against Rines, Olila and Gafford should make for interesting viewing although their 2-1 loss to UMHS, who are trying to win their first trophy, in the Cup shows Makerere struggle against sides that have something to fight for.

Rines, relegation love-hate relationship

For a second season running, Rines are flirting with the relegation monster.

They marginally survived last season and after amassing eight points from a possible 15 this year, there are reasons to be confident.

Thee 1-0 win over UMHS and a 1-1 draw with UCU brought positive vibes and were followed up with a 2-0 win over rivals Olila and a 1-1 draw against Lady Doves.

But there was a 5-1 rollicking from Kawempe and an early 2-1 Cup loss to She Maroons that will give Makerere, She Corporate and Asubo-Gafford gusto when they play Rines. In there is a trip to Kampala Queens too.

Doves in trouble



One point in five games is not only top relegation form but it has also seen Lady Doves drop from fourth place at midway stage of the season to bottom right now.

An early exit to non-league St. Noa Girls SS depicted a team in the abyss.

They have to upset fellow strugglers and former champions She Corporate to stand a chance of making the matches against UCU and UMHS worthwhile.

However, to survive, Doves might also need to be trophy presentation poopers when they visit KQ on the final day of the season.

It is a tough relegation scrap to call but it could go down the wire in providing drama for a season that has had little twists and turns.



FWSL Table

Team P W D L F A PTs

Kampala Queens 14 13 1 0 27 4 40

Kawempe Muslim 14 6 5 3 25 13 23

Uganda Martyrs 14 7 1 6 25 22 22

UCU Lady C 14 6 2 6 21 20 20

She Corporate 14 4 5 5 16 15 17

Olila HS 14 5 1 8 14 21 16

Asubo-Gafford 14 5 1 8 19 36 16

Makerere Uni. 14 4 3 7 13 20 15

Rines SS 14 4 3 7 14 25 15

Lady Doves 14 4 2 8 17 15 14

Results since February 5

She Corporate

Feb 5: Beat Makerere 3-0

Feb 12: Lost 2-0 to KQ

March 4: Lost 2-0 to UMHS

March 11: Lost 1-0 to UCU

March 26: Beat Olila 1-0

Olila

Feb 4: Beat Lady Doves 1-0

Feb 11: Drew 1-1 with Kawempe

March 5: Lost 2-0 to Rines

March 12: Lost 1-0 to Gafford

March 26: Lost 1-0 to She Corporate

Asubo-Gafford

Feb 5: Lost 3-1 to KQ

Feb 11: Beat UMHS 3-1

March 5: Beat UCU 3-2

March 12: Beat Olila 1-0

March 26: Beat Lady Doves 3-2

Makerere University

Feb 5: Lost 3-0 to She Corporate

Feb 12: Beat Lady Doves 1-0

March 5: Drew 1-1 with KQ

March 12: Lost 2-0 to Kawempe

March 26: Beat UMHS 2-1

Rines

Feb 5: Beat UMHS 1-0

Feb 11: Drew 1-1 with UCU

March 5: Beat Olila 2-0

March 12: Drew 1-1 with Lady Doves

March 26: Lost 5-1 to Kawempe

Lady Doves

Feb 4: Lost 1-0 to Olila

Feb 11: Lost 1-0 to Makerere

March 5: Lost 2-0 to Kawempe

March 11: Drew 1-1 with Rines

March 26: Lost 3-2 to Asubo-Gafford

Remaining Fixtures



She Corporate

April 16: Lady Doves (A)

April 23: Asubo-Gafford (H)

April 30: Rines (A)

May 7: Kawempe (H)

Verdict: To win two of these to survive

Olila

April 16: Kampala Queens (H)

April 23: Makerere University (A)

April 30: UCU (H)

May 7: UMHS (A)

Verdict: Four points to survive narrowly

Asubo-Gafford

April 16: Kawempe (A)

April 23: She Corporate (A)

April 30: Makerere (H)

May 7: Rines (H)

Verdict: To win at least two of these to survive

Makerere University

April 16: Rines (A)

April 23: Olila (H)

April 30: Asubo-Gafford (A)

May 7: UCU (A)

Verdict: To survive marginally with five extra points

Rines

April 16: Makerere (H)

April 23: Kampala Queens (A)

April 30: She Corporate (H)

May 7: Asubo-Gafford (A)

Verdict: Three or four more points. But those will not be enough to survive the drop

Lady Doves

April 16: She Corporate (H)

April 23: UCU (A)

April 30: UMHS (H)

May 7: Kampala Queens (A)

Verdict: Three or four more points. But those will not be enough to survive the drop