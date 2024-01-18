FWSL: Kampala Queens enjoy fixture favours

The biggest mystery in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) right now is why yesterday's match between Asubo and Kampala Queens ((KQ) was postponed.

The officials at Asubo say they only got information about the postponement with "no clear explanation" from the Fufa competitions department on Tuesday.

Speaking to some members from KQ including players the reasons for postponement are a mystery.

"We postponed the match for technical reasons," Fufa competitions department head Aisha Nalule, said.

One official from another club says they have asked for postponement of their games due to injuries but their requests have been rejected.

Also why not postpone games for a school-based side like Kawempe Muslim which has played five FWSL matches between January 3 and 17 amidst injuries?

It might be safe to argue that what looks like innocent match postponement to the naked eye could actually be careful fixture manipulation to favour the defending champions to ease their path to not only the trophy but the regional Caf Champions League qualifiers later in the year.

Fixture generation



Last season (2022/23), KQ only played an opponent after it had played She Corporate the week before.

She Corporate, who were champions of the 2022 season beating KQ to the trophy on goal difference and main challengers, were probably used to measure the strength of opponents before KQ could face them. It worked to ease the pressure on eventual champions KQ.

"I cannot comment on that (last season's) because it is your analysis. Fixtures are (auto-generated) through a system," Nalule said as she added that the new date for the match in question will be communicated in due course.

KQ, owned by Fufa president Moses Magogo, started this 2023/24 season as favourites. Kawempe have, however, emerged as worthy challengers since beating KQ 2-0 at MTN Omondi Stadium on January 3, and since then unexplainable changes to the fixtures have happened.

First KQ had to play Lady Doves on January 6 but the match was pushed a day ahead. The claim then was that since Fufa TV was broadcasting a Fufa Drum match in the Kitara region that Saturday, it could hit two birds with one stone by casting KQ the next day.

The change did not cause a lot of scrutiny because Kawempe beat Wakiso Hill 5-0 that Saturday.

Last Sunday, KQ's match against She Maroons was pushed to 4pm as other teams played at 10am. Someone from the competitions department told this reporter that the match had pushed to allow it to be on TV and also said they have postponed matches before.

But when Fufa was pushing for the 10am games last season, they claimed they were doing so to create a television slot and following for women's football. One wonders if the aim is to now create two time slots for the women's game.

Anyway, KQ were well motivated and beat the Prison Wardresses 5-1 after Kawempe had drawn 0-0 with long-term nemesis Asubo.

In fact that result must have improved Asubo's reputation in the eyes of KQ's minders and also hastened the reasons for the postponement of their meeting.

Careful ploy



This could be a careful ploy to see that KQ play only after knowing how Kawempe has performed. Whether that reduces or increases pressure depends on which school of thought you subscribe to but it helps with motivation.

"We are under pressure to win because our opponents have already played," KQ coach Charles Ayiekoh said on Fufa TV before they played She Maroons.

Kawempe's coach Ayub Khalifa, on the other hand, had told the media earlier after his match that KQ had time to refocus their ambitions for that afternoon's match.