FWSL: Kawempe school Kampala Queens to go top

Agnes Nabukenya struck twice to give Kawempe Muslim a 2-0 win over Kampala Queens (KQ) at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Wednesday.

The loss is KQ’s first of the season in five games but it compounded all their problems against a dominant Kawempe and leaves both teams on 10 points with the latter having a match in hand.

Newly appointed KQ coach Charles Ayiekoh fielded a side devoid of creativity in the centre with Damali Matama, Shakira Mutibwa and Zainah Namuleme – all currently famed for ball winning abilities starting. Shamirah Nalugya and Hasifah Nassuna are out injured.

Upfront, he fielded wingers Elizabeth Nakigozi, Zainah Nandede and Catherine Nagadya as Fazila Ikwaput is reported to be chasing a move to India in this transfer window.

Huge boost

Kawempe, on the other hand, were inspired by the return of Hadija Nandago, who was on loan at KQ for the last six months alongside Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Samalie Nakacwa. Nandago combined with Phiona Nabulime and Krusum Namutebi to silence the home crowd on a sunny afternoon.

“We knew that we were unfit as the players have been away (for the third term school holiday) so we asked the players to ensure we always passed the ball,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifah said as he declared their intentions of now competing for the trophy.

Her deft touches and pressing helped a lot and aided Nabukenya to a scrappy opener in the 25th minute. It took Ayiekoh 35 minutes to introduce an out and out striker in Florence Imanizabayo but that did not swing the momentum.

Nakacwa’s involvement also meant a lot as she did not only make the game hard for KQ wingers but her surging runs forward also yielded fruit. Towards the end of the first half, she was picked on the run by Yudaya Nakayenze – also returning to Kawempe after years away in the US – to deliver a delicious cross that was tapped home by Nabukenya.

“We came like paupers looking for wealth and I believe we got it by playing one of our best football matches ever. The next step is building on this, staying competitive and hopefully the trophy will come,” Kawempe captain Nabulime, said.

Challenges

In the second half, Kawempe were happy to soak pressure and KQ did not push until the last 15 minutes when they sent defender Lukia Namubiru up front with Patricia Akiror replacing her at the back.

“We were dominated in midfield and also looked blunt up front but we shall surely bounce back.We conceded early and by the time we recollected ourselves, it was a little too late,” Ayiekoh said.

Fufa Women Super League

Kampala Queens 0-2 Kawempe Muslim

FWSL Table

Kawempe 4 3 1 0 6 2 10

Kampala Queens 5 3 1 1 7 5 10

Uganda Martyrs HS 4 2 1 1 7 4 7

She Maroons 4 1 3 0 8 3 6

Lady Doves 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

Makerere University 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

UCU Lady Cardinals 4 1 1 2 2 2 4

Wakiso Hills 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Rines SS 4 0 1 3 3 9 1