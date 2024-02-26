FWSL: Makerere, UCU share spoils

Hosts Makerere University and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals held each other to a goalless draw on a weekend of little Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) activity.

The rest of the fixture list had to be cancelled as the clubs could not get their players released from the U-20 national team camp, where the Queen Cranes are preparing for the March 8-24 All Africa Games in Ghana.

The match in Makerere was devoid of notable chances until the very end when the hosts almost stole it from a series of corner kicks.

The game, however, was not devoid on talking points.

Midway through the second half, Makerere fullback Benitah Nagujja was sent off for a second bookable offence. The right back, who was asked to fill in at left back in this game, was charged with retaliation after she had been fouled.

Shortly after that, Makerere goalkeeper Sharifah Kitali also had to be rushed to hospital by an ambulance after colliding with UCU's Jovia Nakogolo as the visitors tried to make most of a counter attack.

Kisakye taken ill

After the game, one of the medics that rushed her to hospital could be heard saying she was still complaining about chest pain but had returned to the dressing room.

At the end of the match, UCU forward Sandra Kisakye also needed medical attention and was rushed to hospital.

"She was not 100 percent fit to start the game but we had a few numbers and thought we could play her," UCU coach Godfrey Magoba, said.

"But she has been diagnosed with malaria and we hope she will be fine soon," he added.

The medics insisted on keeping her for a while until she was stable.

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 10 7 3 0 20 4 24

Kampala Queens 10 7 2 1 17 7 23

She Maroons 10 4 4 2 18 12 16

Lady Doves 10 3 3 4 14 12 12

UCU Lady Cardinals 11 3 4 4 8 8 13

Uganda Martyrs 10 3 3 4 11 12 12

Rines SS WFC 10 3 2 5 11 20 11

Makerere University 11 1 7 3 11 16 10

Asubo Ladies 10 2 4 4 11 19 10