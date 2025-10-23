FWSL: Nakasi, Naigaga visit former sides

Kamiyat Naigaga has had a red hot start to the 2025/26 Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) season for champions Kampala Queens (KQ).

Naigaga was on the periphery last season but has already scored four goals in three games this season; an equalizer in a 1-all draw away at Kawempe Muslim, a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 home triumph over Makerere University, and twice in a 5-2 win away at Rines SS.

She hopes to continue her 'shooting arrows' celebration when they visit her former side Asubo on Sunday. Asubo gave Naigaga her first chance to play in the FWSL in the 2022/23 season.

She scored five goals to save them from relegation but her six goals were not enough to avert a bigger crisis in the 2023/24 season. Asubo was relegated, paving the way for her transfer to KQ.

Asubo are back to the big time but have already lost two and drawn once - scoring no goal thus far. They now meet a motivated Naigaga, joined by another Asubo alumni in Zaitun Namaganda and both currently trusted to lead KQ's title defence. Suffice to note that in the aforementioned two topflight seasons, Asubo lost thrice and drew once in four meetings with KQ.

"I promise to keep working hard because it is not easy to be named player of the match in two consecutive games," Naigaga said after their away win at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

In a weekend of returns, Kawempe Muslim striker Latifah Nakasi also hopes to show that she made the right season by leaving Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga at the end of last season when the two sides clash at St. Gerald's stadium Lubaga on Saturday.

UMHS have lost once, drawn twice this season, and have all reasons to believe they can improve. But Nakasi has scored twice in two successive games for Kawempe, including in last weekend's 2-1 win over St. Noa Girls, and will be pumped up for this one.

Kawempe has beaten UMHS in the last five league meetings and will be desperate for such dominance to continue this weekend.

Meanwhile, to complete the Saturday fixtures, Makerere University visit St. Noa at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku while Olila High School host Rines SS in Soroti.

St. Noa have taken to the league well in their first season, drawing 1-1 away to familiar schools' football rivals Amus College, beating the established Lady Doves 3-2 at home, and then marginally losing 2-1 at Kawempe.

Kamiyat Naigaga (L).

Interestingly, in the six league meetings between Rines and Olila over the years, the home side has always won.

If that continues, Olila would record their first win of the season after drawing 0-0 away to Lady Doves and losing at home to Kawempe and away to Makerere.

But for Rines, it would mean a second successive loss after the loss to KQ and disappointing draws with Asubo and Makerere.

On Sunday, She Maroons host Lady Doves while Amus make the short trip from Kachumbala to Njeru to face She Corporate at the Fufa Technical Centre.

Amus won last season’s two meetings between the sides but She Corporate have started well this term with two wins and a draw. Amus have drawn twice but beat She Maroons 3-1 away last weekend.

Lady Doves also beat She Maroons in their two meetings last season but are yet to win a game this season while the Prison Wardresses.

Fufa Women Super League

Saturday

Olila vs. Rines

St. Noa Girls vs. Makerere University

Uganda Martyrs vs. Kawempe Muslim

Sunday

Asubo vs. Kampala Queens

She Maroons vs. Lady Doves