FWSL: She Corporate turn guns on Olila

Fufa Women Super League table toppers She Corporate visit Olila High School today in Soroti in a bid to keep their form.

She Corporate have won four and drawn one of their first five games of the season and in Favour Nambatya, Ronah Regina Nantege and Grace Nassongo have a potent hard-running attack that can stretch any side in the league.

The ability of the three to play on the break should favour Corporate as they visit a Soroti Stadium, where the locals will demand Olila to dominate the game.

However, their midfield will miss the combative style of injured midfielder Winnie Nabbaale.

Nabbaale is not your ‘easy on the eye’ type of midfielder but her aggressiveness sets the tone for the physical approach that a number of Corporate players relish.

Olila, on their other hand, are in advanced stages of a transition phase and coach Saddam Pande claims “there is no pressure to win trophies or games this season. Because our squad is quite young and most players are in their first league season.”

Aluka leading the line

Taking the pressure away from the players has given Olila mixed results but they find themselves in a decent third position on the 10-team log after six matches.

They have won twice, lost twice and also drawn twice. Pande’s search for solutions has also seen him field Crested Cranes international Grace Aluka as a striker this season.

Aluka, the current FWSL lead scorer, had been struggling in defence after the Covid-19 lockdown but seems to have found new motivation in a new role and has five goals to show for it.