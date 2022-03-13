FWSL: She Corporate turn guns on Olila

She Corporate

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

She Corporate have won four and drawn one of their first five games of the season and in Favour Nambatya, Ronah Regina Nantege and Grace Nassongo have a potent hard-running attack that can stretch any side in the league

Fufa Women Super League table toppers She Corporate visit Olila High School today in Soroti in a bid to keep their form.
