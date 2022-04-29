FWSL teams return to top of table six pointer

Uganda Marty's High School (UMHS) Lubaga and Kampala Queens (KQ) have a chance to blow the Fufa Women Super League title race wide open this afternoon. Second-placed UMHS directly confront table toppers She Corporate, 25 points, at home in Lubaga with an aim of closing the three-point difference.

When these sides met in the season opener over two months ago, Corporate carried the day with a 2-0 win to spell their ambitions of the season.

Persistent press

UMHS dominated the early exchanges of the encounter by suffocating Corporate’s attempt to build from the back with a persistent press. UMHS did not utilize their chances but were also missing some key players who were in the national U-20 camp preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

A lot has changed since then. Corporate have almost abandoned the expansive game adopting a direct approach that has propelled to the top of the league.

They always strive to quickly find their forwards Favour Nambatya, Grace Nassongo, Susan Atim, and Ronah Regina Nantege with regularity and are also strong at setpieces.

On the other hand, Martyrs have grown from wastefulness to scoring 17 goals, more than any other side in the league. And have had a bevy of match winners from Kevin Nakacwa, Catherine Nagadya, Elizabeth Nakigozi, Latifah Nakasi to Anita Namata.

They, however, must beat early week disappointment that saw them controversially disqualified from the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games in Gulu for fielding an ineligible player.