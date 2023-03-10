FWSL: Thin margins as strugglers enter final bend

With just 18 points to fight for for each team in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) League, it is easy to argue that is every match from now to the end will feel like a cup final.

Twelve points separate leaders Kampala Queens (34 points in an unbeaten 12 games) and their 'chasers' Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS). But the same points separate UMHS and bottom side Asubo-Gafford.

In fact there are just seven points between third-placed Kawempe Muslim and Gafford on the 10-team log.

Kampala Queens (KQ) will all but win the 2022/23 FWSL title if they beat UMHS in Lubaga on Saturday. A win would put KQ 15 points and a superior goal difference of ±20 ahead of UMHS with 15 points up for grabs.

Mathematically, UMHS have to win all their final games and hope for a miracle that sees KQ lose its final five games and also downsize the goal difference hugely. Hope springs eternal!

As far as six pointers go, eighth-placed Lady Doves who are in the second successive season of a relegation scrap host fellow battlers Rines SS in Masindi with just a point then.

Interestingly if results go there way, Rines (now in seventh with 14 points) could have as many points as the third-placed team.

She Corporate could have the same fortune if they beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, who are fourth with 17 points.

Revenge missions

Kawempe Muslim cried foul in their 1-1 draw away to Makerere University in the first round but they now have an opportunity to avenge at home on Sunday.

The latter, however, collected a Cup win over the former's junior side in the Fufa Women Cup at the same grounds around two weeks ago.

Asubo-Gafford earned their first win of the season against Olila High School at home on match day four on October 9.

It took them seven matches to obtain back-to-back wins against UMHS in February and UCU last weekend.

Gafford now have an opportunity to show they are the in form team by picking a positive result in Soroti against Olila, who will look to avenge that shock loss in October.

TABLE



Team P W D L F A PTs

Kampala Queens 12 11 1 0 24 4 34

Uganda Martyrs 12 7 1 4 24 19 22

Kawempe Muslim 12 4 5 3 18 12 17

UCU Lady C 12 5 2 5 20 18 17

Olila HS 12 5 1 6 14 19 16

She Corporate 12 3 5 4 15 14 14

Rines SS 12 4 2 6 12 19 14

Lady Doves 12 4 1 7 14 11 13

Makerere Uni. 12 3 3 6 11 17 12

Asubo-Gafford 12 3 1 8 15 34 10