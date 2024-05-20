FWSL title down to last match, UCU relegated

Kawempe’s assistant coach Moses Nkata has called on his stars; captain Phionah Nabulime and top scorer Agnes Nabukenya to stand up and be counted, again, as the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

The duo have struggled for form in the recent past as Kawempe look to win their first league title since 2018.

“They put us in this (trophy hunting) position with the kind of top performances that they put up in the first round and now the stage is set for them for them to complete the job,” Nkata said in the aftermath of their laboured 2-0 win over Kawempe division rivals Asubo Ladies.

Asubo had already been relegated before they turned up in Kawempe on Sunday and without the burden of pressure, played some of their best football this season to nullify Kawempe. But they were broken in the 86th minute by substitute Esther Nangendo’s close range finish from Samalie Nakacwa’s corner kick delivery and another replacement Rhodah Nanziri also scored a stunner from distance in stoppage time to make it 2-0.

A Kawempe fan on X tweeted in local dialect “Nangendo amanyi tuli mu lugendo” to greet the goal – translating to Nangedo knows we are on a journey (perhaps a journey to the title).

“I am delighted. The coach told me, "Go and do you," and I am happy I got a very important goal that still puts the competition in our control,” Nangendo, a generational prodigy that has her minutes curtailed because of school at King's College Budo, said.

‘Cup’ final

Kawempe now have a chance to win the title in front of their fans for the first time ever as past titles were won away from home when the league had playoffs.

Meanwhile, over 16km South East at Luzira Prisons, Kampala Queens (KQ) were making light work of hosts She Maroons whose coach Simon Ocuka thought it wise to rest four of his regular starters to a side that had already beaten them twice this season, including a 5-1 battering in the first round of the league. KQ won 3-0, courtesy of goals from Shamirah Nalugya, Zainah Nandede and Anitah Namata, to set up a ‘final’ with Kawempe.

Kawempe can do with a draw but the defending champions must win to become the second side to take back-to-back leagues.

UCU go down

In Wakiso, a rare brace from Catherine Wujja put paid to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals’ 10 seasons in the topflight. The relegation of the 2018/2019 champions leaves Kawempe as the only one of the inaugural 12 league sides from 2015 that are yet to face to drop or become extinct altogether.

Jovia Nakagolo, one of the only shining lights in UCU’s season that also has a semi-final contest in the Fufa Women Cup coming up, scored their only goal.

The UCU loss meant that Makerere University and Wakiso Hill were saved despite 1-1 draws away to Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and Lady Doves in Masindi respectively.

Noeline Namiiro scored for Makerere while Brenda Munyana scored for UMHS. Zaitun Namaganda’s 70th minute goal for Wakiso was cancelled by a 90th minute own goal by her teammate Fatuma Nakasumba.

Fufa Women Super League

Results

Uganda Martyrs 1-1 Makerere University

She Maroons 0-3 Kampala Queen

Lady Doves 1-1 Wakiso Hill

Rines 2-1 UCU Lady Cardinals

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 Asubo Ladies

FWSL TABLE

Kawempe Muslim 17 11 4 2 31 12 37

Kampala Queens 17 10 6 1 29 12 36

Uganda Martyrs 17 6 7 4 21 19 25

Rines SS WFC 17 6 5 6 20 27 23

She Maroons 17 6 4 6 23 20 22

Lady Doves 17 6 4 7 24 22 22

Makerere University 17 3 11 3 18 21 20

Wakiso Hill WFC 17 5 4 8 16 23 19

UCU Lady Cardinals 17 3 5 9 12 20 14