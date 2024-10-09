FWSL: Travelling sides pick favourable results

Shamirah Nalugya’s direct goal from a corner kick was the pick of the weekend as Kampala Queens (KQ) narrowly beat hosts She Corporate 1-0 in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) on Saturday.

The match played at Makerere Business School (Mubs) Nakawa, was highly billed. She Corporate are just returning to the topflight after a season in the second tier but they had also beaten KQ in the quarter finals en route to winning the Fufa Women Cup earlier this year.

Corporate keeper Molly Naava Nabitaka was, however, foiled early as she failed to cope with Nalugya’s delivery in the 5th minute parrying the ball in her own net. That early goal felt like a cue for a goal-filled morning but Corporate, even with an acrobatic kick from Jesca Namanda, could not find a way past KQ’s ‘screen protector’ Daisy Nakaziro.

Nakaziro was in for her first match of the season ahead of Gloria Namakula, who was in goal for the 1-all home draw with Wakiso Hill, after committing her short term future to the club.

“It is a huge boost to win here (in Mubs) as they (She Corporate) are one of the fittest teams in the league,” KQ coach Charles Ayiekoh, said.

“What we want to do is focus on taking our chances. Against Wakiso we got 12 corner kicks and today we had about eight. You do not get those numbers if you are not attacking well but we need to convert from those chances,” he added.

KQ have four points but trail defending champions and early leaders Kawempe Muslim by two as the latter went on to beat Wakiso Hill 3-0 in a clinical second half display at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende. Sumaya Nabuto, Hadija Nandago and Agnes Nabukenya were among the goals. We are just two games in and only Kawempe have a perfect start.

In the other away wins of the weekend, Jemimah Twesigye scored the lone goal as Makerere University won away in Fort Portal against Tooro Queens on Saturday while Lady Doves beat Amus College 3-1 in Bukedea.

Masindi-based Doves relied on goals from Resty Kobusobozi, Docus Kwikiriza, and Cecilia Apinding to beat coach Faridah Bulega’s Amus, who got theirs through Doreen Aujat.

Against the trend of the weekend, Rachael Nassimbwa and Norah Alupo ensured that She Maroons beat Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 2-0 at home in Luzira Prison thereby condemning the latter to their second loss of the season.

Rines could also be awarded a home win after Olila High School players walked off the Kabaka Kyabagu pitch protesting against a late penalty decision in favour of the former by referee Recheal Nantongo. By press time, Fufa were yet to communicate their decision pending details from the referee’s report.

FINANCE TRUST BANK FWSL

Results

She Corporate 0-1 Kampala Queens

Tooro Queens 0-1 Makerere University

Rines SS – Olila (Abandoned)

She Maroons 2-0 Uganda Martyrs Lubaga

Wakiso Hill 0-3 Kawempe Muslim

Amus College 1-3 Lady Doves

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

Lady Doves 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

She Maroons 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Kampala Queens 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Makerere University 2 1 1 0 1 0 4

She Corporate 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Amus College 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Tooro Queens 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Wakiso Hill 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Olila HS 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Uganda Martyrs 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Rines SS 1 0 0 1 0 3 0



