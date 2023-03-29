Gaddafi hold Bul in dull draw

Jinja fans were served another flavourless derby as Gaddafi held Bul to a goalless draw at the Fufa Technical centre in Njeru on Wednesday.

Both sides went into the match at the back of poor runs without wins since the year started and did nothing much on the pitch to prove they were better than that statistics.

Hillary Onek and Martin Aprem tried something for Bul earlier in the match, but their casual finishing left a lot to be desired.

“There’s always pressure as long as you’re in football,” Simeone, the Bul interim coach, admitted the pressure is slowly mounting, but harbours hope that Bul can still challenge for the league title;

“So long as the league is still on, we can do that [challenge], but we’re trying to build up a team to follow what I want to play but it needs time.”

Bul remained third on the table with 30 points, five behind leaders KCCA, who have three games in hand.

Gaddafi’s Wasswa Bbosa seemed content with the outcome, especially because the point catapulted them from three places to 7th with 24 points.

“I don’t win but have picked three points from four games. The game went as planned for us because we’re trying to build a young team and have over five starters injured,” Bbosa said.

The games continue today with Lira-based Blacks Power taking their relegation battle to Arua Hill. The Hussein mbalangu’s side will hope to capitalise on the discord inside the Kongolo den to move out of the relegation zone.

“We know that they’ll try to fight to arrest their bad run but we want to build on our win over Wakiso Giants,” Mbalangu, whose team sit 14th in the 15-team log, said ahead of the game.

Arua Hill moved down to 10th after Gaddafi’s result and will be seeking to arrest a four-match winless run.

Bul 0-0 Gaddafi