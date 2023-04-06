Gaddafi not bothered by the rot, Mwebaze concerned

Soltilo Bright Stars and Gaddafi started their season slowly but, along the way found their mojo, winning games while promising so much.

The fortunes turned as the second round rolled on in February; Bright Stars have managed only one win in their five games while Gaddafi has none but lost only one.

The Soldier Boys currently sit 9th on the Startimes Uganda Premier League table with 25 points, a place and a point above the Stars, ahead of their meeting on Friday at Kavumba.

Dimming Stars

Coach Asaph Mwebaze is concerned with the situation that has left his Bright Stars just nine points above the red line and 15 behind Villa at the top.

“If we had picked some points, then we would be closer to the top than the bottom,” Mwebaze bemoans their current run.

“We’re trying so much to arrest the rot to avoid being dragged into the relegation fights,” he stresses.

Mwebaze’s side will be playing their third game within a week today.

Gaddafi’s Modern woes

Unlike Mwebaze, coach Wasswa Bbosa and his boss Lt. Edrine Ochieng seem content with Gaddafi’s productivity.

Their start to the season saw them go four games without a win, but a return to form got them six consecutive wins at Kakindu Stadium to jump out of the relegation discussions.

In between, the club battled to keep their sponsor Modern Group of Companies, but after Fufa declined their request to rebrand its name, the business hit a snag.

The situation affected the coffers, causing some turbulence in the team that ended with a couple of senior players leaving and the mood dampened. They include Charles Musiige who left before the season, and the trio of Godfrey Lwesibawa, Nicholas Kasozi and Shafiq Bakaki.

“We’ve not been winning games but are also not losing,” Ochieng lightly chipped in.

Ochieng partly blames the saga that led to Modern leaving as the cause but is confident the team will survive the test this season.

“In a way, the issue of Modern leaving dampened the mood in the camp, but we’re not doing badly because we need a win to be safe. So, there’s no need to panic,” he added.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League