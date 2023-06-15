Gaddafi parted ways with Bbosa

Coach Wasswa Bbosa is now a free agent after parting ways with Gaddafi after the end of the just-concluded season.

The 2021 StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Cecafa champion signed a one-year contract with the club but the deal will not be renewed.

“He did a good job for us and we appreciate his work; however, we have chosen not to renew the contract,” Gaddafi’s president Lt. Edrine Ochieng confirmed to Daily Monitor.

Ochieng has reiterated the need for the club to stick to its original development programme as opposed to big-name acquisitions.

“We’re looking at a younger coach who will work on our development programme because we want to put focus on our junior players and groom them for about two years,” he added.

Bbosa is well known for travelling with his own legion of players who are loyal to him and the club expects a number to move as well.

At Gaddafi, Bbosa moved with the septet of Charles Musiige, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Yaya Mahad, Latif Kiyemba, Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Byamukama and goalkeepers Joel Mutakubwa and Chrispus Kusiima.

A source from the inside revealed that only Kusiima and Byamukama will remain.

Already Bbosa has been linked to the newly-promoted Kitara and Nec.