Gaddafi promoted, Arua Hill Big League winners

Arua Hill sealed a glittering Fufa Big League season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 10-man Tooro United to be crowned champions at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Rashid Kawawa grabbed the all-important goal in the 25th minute getting at the end of a slippery move that snaked through defence to Gaddafi Gadinho and Ceasar Okhuti in the midfield with the later setting up the goal.

Tooro United tried to put up a decent fight in the second half but their late efforts were dealt a blow when Patrick Sserunjoji stuck his arm and a boot on Aggrey Kirya prompting the centre referee Ashadu Ssemeere to send him off. Arua Held on to the numerical and scoreboard to emerge champions and secure their unbeaten run.

“It was a tough season and our group [Elgon] was the hardest,” Ceasar Okhuti who also announced his retirement from active football reckoned after the crowning ceremony. “We planned for this from the beginning of the season and stuck to our plan throughout. Everyone from the management to the team did their part and this is the result,” he added.

Retired Man. Arua Hill’s Okhuti (R), who retired from football yesterday, vies for the ball with Tooro United’s Adrian Serugo in the Big League final played at Njeru. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

Gaddafi promoted

Gaddafi got their tactics right to overcome Proline 2-0 courtesy of an early first half and a late second half goals. Steven Munguchi beat his markers to head in a James Otim corner as early as the third minute.

Proline threw everything including beefing up the attack with Brian Umony later with no fruits. Gaddafi comfirmed the win late in the game.

With seven minutes to go, Joel Madondo was put through by Ronald Bithum but the striker fumbled with the ball and failed to beat Nicholas Sebwato in a one-on-one situation.

Gaddafi were back almost immediately with another move this time Bithum rounded up his marker and dummied Sebwato before setting Frank Mulimi who smashed in an empty net.

“This is a team effort,” Gaddafi head coach Hassan Zungu said of their season. “We did everything right. This has not come by accident, the team deserved it. Our efforts paid off.”

Individual awards

Arua Hill’s Richard Anyama was named the best goalkeeper of the season after keeping nine clean sheets in the 13 games he played conceding only 7.

Nyamityobora Clinton Kamugisha was named topscorer with 13 goals as Gaddafi striker Stephen Munguchi was named the most Valuable player of the season. The three walked home with a 32-inch TV set from league sponsor StarTimes Uganda and one million from Fufa.

The referees in charge of the finals - Asadu Ssemeere, Ahmed Kakembo, Hakim Mulindwa and Ronald Madanda each received a StarTimes dish.

