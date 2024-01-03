Gaddafi pull the handbrake in Bul’s title charge

Gaddafi pulled the handbrake to leave Bul’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League title charge screeching to a comma with a 2-1 win inside their barracks grounds on Wednesday.

Bul were looking to further widen the gap on second-placed Kitara to nine points when a crosstown stroll to Gaddafi turned out to be their longest journey in the league this season.

Kitara were yesterday assaulted by Bul's helpful Jinja City neighbours Busoga United in a 2-1 defeat to give the top leaders a chance to turn their pace into a sprint.

But that could not happen.

It was Christmas coming a little late for the Soldier Boys but sweet nonetheless as edible oil makers Bidco donated Bul, complete with a 2kg sachet of Fortune Buuto, for a proper roasting inside Gaddafi Barracks Ground.

Joel Madondo might have missed the knife but Frank Mulimi and Ronald Bithum were too eager for a feast to make any errors while facing Joel Mutakubwa between Bul’s long horns that were disguised as goalposts.

It turned out to be a haunting Joels selection for Abbey Kikomeko. In goal, Mutakubwa replaced Tom Ikara in goal and leading the striking line, Madondo.

Both Joels have been subs in a Bul side that has looked good enough to end the dominance of Kampala clubs by becoming the first team out of the capital and the surrounding metropolitan area to win the first division trophy.

Madondo will be the subject of scrutiny all the way to Mbarara City where Bul must already be headed for their Saturday engagement.

The former Busoga United and Wydad Casablanca forward appeared to force himself on penalty duties when Bul had the chance from the spot inside five minutes.

Instead, Madondo, who has lost the luster with which he got the nation in a bow while leading Jinja SSS to national post-primary glory in 2017, was no good facing Andrew Sekandi for the fifth minute penalty.

Mulimi made Madondo pay for his profligacy five minutes later before Bithum struck what would be the winner on the half-hour mark to leave Bul seeing only camouflage inside the Barracks.

Kikomeko reshuffled his charges on the restart, with Madondo making way for Ibrahim Mugulusi and Gerald Ogweti on for Ronald Kalwoya.

The tactical changes appeared to click when Ogweti pulled one back on the hour mark but the clock was ticking rather too fast to stop the Soldiers Boys from continuing to skewer the well-cut pieces of meat inside the Barracks.

The Eastern Giants eventually suffered only their second defeat in 14 games this season. They were only allowed to leave the Barracks after pleading that they had to get to Mbarara City in time for their weekend fixture.

The win is a breather for Gaddafi, who detained a run of three consecutive defeats to move up to 12th in the table with 16 points, seven to the good of UPDF in the second and final relegation place.

Red Eagles soar over Hill

Alex Isabirye stretched his green dots at Express with a hard-fought 1-0 at condemned league derision side Arua Hill at the Paridi Stadium in Adjumani District.

Emmanuel Wasswa beat his markers to deftly control substitute Jonathan Aguocha’s clipped ball and calmly finish past a despairing Shakuru Hadji in the Kongolo goal.

The 56th minute winner saw the Red Eagles win their third league game on the trot to climb up to six in the table with 22 points from 14 games.

The Kongolo were expected to lose. And lose, they did. But not without a fight like it was four days ago when they fell 7-1 to Kitara in Masindi.

At home, they fielded a full team and not eight players like last time out, never mind that they still completed the match with at least a man less after Gaddafi Wahab was sent off as did Express’ Aguocha.