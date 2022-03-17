Gaddafi sack Onen after Villa loss

Coach Peter Onen has parted ways with Gaddafi following the team's 1-0 loss to SC Villa on Wednesday at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Onen joined the 'Soldier boys' officially on November 5 after a bad run of results that saw coach Mubarak Wamboya manage only two draws from the team's five opening games.

He guided the team in fifteen league matches managing five wins, five draws and the same number of losses in 15 league outings.

"Yes it is true," Onen confirmed his shocking sacking to this publication on Thursday afternoon.

"The reports say the performance wasn't good but we [the team) is even ahead of the ones [SC villa] that beat us. You're a new team in the top league and can't say that you'll beat every team that you face," a disappointed Onen added.

Final stroke

The loss to Villa, whereby, second-half substitute Benson Muhindo came from the bench to gift the Jogoos a win was the final stroke that broke the camel's back.

The club president Edrine Ochieng was seen walking angrily away from the stands with about ten minutes to play and off to his army green Landcruiser V8.

Situation went from bad to worse when the team bus left hastily after the game forcing the team players, staff including the chief executive, coach Onen and his technical team to rely on commercial motorcycles on their way back to Jinja.

"The players decided by themselves to move like that," the club chief executive officer Paul Mukembo told Daily Monitor when asked about the unfolding events on Wednesday.

Decisive meeting

The club hierarchy summoned an emergency meeting on Thursday morning to decide the coach's fate. The club has refuted the claims on their social media platform but it remains a vague public relations gimmick to control damage after the coach confirmed the new developments.

It is to be remembered that this is not the first time the club did the same as it previously happened when the current goalkeeping coach Frank Ssebagala was relieved off his duties after registering poor results in their opening Fufa big League games last season when he was head coach. He was later reinstated after the team qualified.